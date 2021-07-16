The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Optimism over Phuket recovery, COVID Visas, 30% domestic arrivals denied entry |:| Thailand News

PHUKET XTRA - July 16 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hoteliers optimistic over recovery |:| COVID Visa extensions |:| Long-stay visa proposal |:|Thailand COVID Update |:| 30% domestic arrivals denied entry Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 16 July 2021, 05:57PM

Phuket community
Syn Mun Kong cancels COVID insurance

Cancelling policies and not refunding the money- typical shylock insurance company practice around t...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

Pass me some of what they are smoking! Delusional isn't even the beginning. A large number of th...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

It' a real success, TAT speaking about 100'000 tourists on 3 monts and now about 4000 arriv...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

Haha...40k baht per day per person - must have assumed every visitor stuck with covid and get hospit...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

The Chang ads on umbrellas are unsightly and tacky as it gets. I thought it was illegal to have lou...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

"Ms Nanthasiri noted that the first month of the Phuket Sandbox will generate about B190 millio...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

"B40,000 per day per person", I guess she is trying to discourage foreigners from coming t...(Read More)

COVID visa extensions open for two more months

Thank you PN Editor. We'll go next week and see if 'Inspector Joe' is correct....(Read More)

COVID visa extensions open for two more months

UPDATE: 'Inspector Joe' at Phuket Immigration has confirmed that extensions to COVID visas a...(Read More)

30% of arrivals denied entry to Phuket on Day 1 of new requirements

Too late! For a few months ago the incompetent govt started dragging outsiders to Phuket due to the ...(Read More)

 

