The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

COVID visa extensions open for two more months

COVID visa extensions open for two more months

PHUKET: Foreigners staying in Phuket on the 60-day ‘COVID visa’ can now apply through to September to extend their stay in Thailand, Phuket Immigration has confirmed.

Friday 16 July 2021, 10:33AM

Image: Phuket Immigration

Image: Phuket Immigration

The so-called ‘COVID visa’ was launched amid the pandemic last year so foreigners stuck in Thailand can stay in the country until they choose to go home or more options to fly home become available.

The ‘visa’, initially launched to allow stays of 30 days, now allows foreigners to stay for 60 days at a time, but still forcing foreigners to renew their ‘visa’ every two months at a cost of B1,900.

An announcement posted by the Phuket Immigration Office yesterday explained, “Short term visa extension for the reason of COVID-19 pandemic, an alien can submit an application until 27 September 2021. Each permission will be granted for a period not exceeding 60 days.”

An officer at Phuket Immigration who asked not be named, but asked to be referred to as “Inspector Joe”, told The Phuket News, “The infographic is just to announce that the COVID visa extension will open further to September 27, as the previous announcement explained that the visa extension would be open only until July.”

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Asked whether Phuket Immigration had been informed how long the ‘COVID visa’ extensions would continue to be offered, Inspector Joe said, “I think they will further extend [allowing COVID visa extensions to stay] for as long as the COVID-19 pandemic is still happening and has not been resolved.”

Inspector Joe urged foreigners to not leave it until the last minute to renew their permits to stay under the ‘COVID visa’, in order to avoid crowds and long queues at the immigration offices on the island.

“Foreigners can come to immigration offices to extend their visa early within 45 days before the expiry date, so please come early to avoid congestion and rush,” he said.

Of note, Phuket Immigration opened a new office at Blue Tree Phuket in Cherng Talay in May to provide services to foreigners living in the north of the island to help alleviate crowds and delays at the main immigration office in Phuket Town.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Svcoquette | 16 July 2021 - 11:14:17 

If we come early to extend will the 60 day extension be from the expiration date or from the date we apply? In the recent past the 60 day extension has been from the application date, not the expiration date. This is why there has been been a mob of people toward the end of the month. PN please try to clarrify this.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

30% of arrivals denied entry to Phuket on Day 1 of new entry requirements
Hundreds missing in Germany as floods batter Europe
Police bust Phuket Town drug dealer... again
Long-stay visas, EVs to help spur economy
Phuket marks another 11 local infections
Thai Red Cross plans 1m free Moderna vaccines
EU restricts travel from Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: AstraZeneca vaccine mess, Rawai bars as restaurants? Tighter checks begin |:| July 15
Stuck in Sandbox quarantine: A tourist offers a list of suggestions
Rawai bars encouraged to reopen as restaurants
Samui quietly reopens to vaccinated foreign travellers
Soldiers to man checkpoint onto Phuket
Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests
Tighter checks, but Phuket rules for travelling to Phang Nga unchanged
Ministry mulls vaccine export quota

 

Phuket community
COVID visa extensions open for two more months

If we come early to extend will the 60 day extension be from the expiration date or from the date we...(Read More)

Long-stay visas, EVs to help spur economy

'Electricity generation through clean energy. Does this mean that plans for building thai coal-f...(Read More)

Stuck in Sandbox quarantine: A tourist offers a list of suggestions

(Paddy): She is risking her health and wasting her money & life, the GANGSTERS never take advice...(Read More)

Long-stay visas, EVs to help spur economy

The deputy prime minister had a nice dream. ( is he a general?) Let's hope the Immigration has ...(Read More)

Stuck in Sandbox quarantine: A tourist offers a list of suggestions

The site where you book your ALQ hotel lists prices of all hotels and what to expect, including all ...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests

Kurt correct 100%. I give Bkk hospital 10 out of 10, they saved my life. They discovered I had a ver...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests

ematt, I had to wait 10 hours for 2 days in a row to see the surgeon with their farang lady translat...(Read More)

Rawai bars encouraged to reopen as restaurants

Drinking Beer out of a coffee cup in a so called restaurant and have to pay is not my bag. I rather ...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests

ematt, glad you are happy with those quacks . I'm glad I panicked as you say , it probably saved...(Read More)

Phuket marks another 11 local infections

So, an increase of 11, however the area totals only show an increase of 9. Which is it?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 