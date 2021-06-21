PHUKET XTRA - June 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Oil spill tar balls wash ashore Patong, Nai Yang |:| Fishing blacktip reef sharks ’not illegal’ |:| COVID update |:| TAT officials expect over 600k tourists in first 3 months Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 21 June 2021, 07:12PM
@Christy Sweet Your Embassy is telling you bs ! Why don't you try to read the website and to r...(Read More)
Of course the decision is defended and justified (by the person who made it) what else would you exp...(Read More)
So this AZ vaccine farang can get in Phuket June 25-26 and 27 are this a test in Thailand or ?...(Read More)
A bit ridiculous when Thailand is promoting itself as an AZ production hub. Guess the wheel came off...(Read More)
One of the wealthiest and influential companies in the country asking for 'special' help- ho...(Read More)
Only Astra Zeneca avail to Farangs, my wife and I booked for Monday - perhaps govt read concerns fro...(Read More)
Over 60 or immune compromised only I'm informed by US Embassy. Given a choice I'll take th...(Read More)
US Embassy informs me within moments of inquiry only age 60 and above non work permit ( retirees) or...(Read More)
Not at all clear to me if I got registered or not- if I used the wrong tab or if "line" is...(Read More)
June 28 (not 18)...(Read More)
