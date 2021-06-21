The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: One more approval needed for Phuket reopening on July 1! Oil balls on Phuket beaches |:| June 21

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: One more approval needed for Phuket reopening on July 1! Oil balls on Phuket beaches |:| June 21

PHUKET XTRA - June 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Oil spill tar balls wash ashore Patong, Nai Yang |:| Fishing blacktip reef sharks ’not illegal’ |:| COVID update |:| TAT officials expect over 600k tourists in first 3 months Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 21 June 2021, 07:12PM

