Sperm whale covered with oil rescued at Bang Tao Beach

PHUKET: A sperm whale measuring 4.5 metres long with its nose covered with oil and scratches along its tail and body was rescued from Bang Tao Beach yesterday afternoon (June 17).

marineanimalsenvironmentpollution

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 18 June 2021, 10:17AM

More than 50 people were on hand to help rescue the whale. Photo: Wirun Chuasaman

More than 50 people were on hand to help rescue the whale. Photo: Wirun Chuasaman

More than 50 people were on hand to help rescue the whale. Photo: Wirun Chuasaman

More than 50 people were on hand to help rescue the whale. Photo: Wirun Chuasaman

The whale had wounds and was covered in oil. Photo: Wirun Chuasaman

The whale had wounds and was covered in oil. Photo: Wirun Chuasaman

More than 50 people were on hand to help rescue the whale. Photo: Wirun Chuasaman

More than 50 people were on hand to help rescue the whale. Photo: Wirun Chuasaman

The whale had wounds and was covered in oil. Photo: Wirun Chuasaman

The whale had wounds and was covered in oil. Photo: Wirun Chuasaman

The whale had wounds and was covered in oil. Photo: Wirun Chuasaman

The whale had wounds and was covered in oil. Photo: Wirun Chuasaman

Lifeguards first spotted the whale just offshore, sometime before 3pm.

Even with assistance from people on the beach and staff from the nearby Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket resort, the lifeguards were unable to help the whale back into clear water.

A security guard informed Prachoom Tantiprasertsuk, Vice President Sales Dusit Hotels & Resorts, who in turn informed Sub Lt Suwarin Muadmueng of the Cherng Talay Police, who was on duty at the police box near the Laguna Phuket resort.

Marine life experts from the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animal Rescue Center, based at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) at Cape Panwa, were called and they soon arrived with a truck to take the whale into care.

From their initial examination, the experts reported that the sea mammal in distress was a sperm whale. It had suffered scratches near both its eyes and its tail. Oil was smeared along its body and nose.

With a group effort by more than 50 people, the whale, estimated to weigh about one tonne, was lifted across the sands to a truck waiting nearby.

The whale is now in care at the PMBC receiving treatment.

“I hope the whale is safe and will get better soon,” Ms Prachum said.