PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Oil-covered sperm whale rescued |:| June 18

PHUKET XTRA - June 18 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Oil-covered sperm whale rescued |:| Easing of COVID measures yet to be confirmed |:| Outrage over blacktip reef sharks sold at fish market Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 18 June 2021, 09:34PM

Phuket community
New Phuket Provincial Hall touted to open in Sept

647 million and 384 officials works out at nearly B1.7 million per official- a nice little earner fo...(Read More)

Outrage over blacktip reef sharks sold at Phuket fish market

How about illegal use of a firearm? Gun licenses are supposed to be strictly controlled in this coun...(Read More)

Easing of COVID measures in Phuket yet to be confirmed: Governor

No you don't have to open, not when this pandemic is still raging and opening with the populace ...(Read More)

Taking on Tour de Phuket to help those in need

Something about racist epithets directed at myself just doesn't elicit my sympathies. I'll h...(Read More)

Govt confirms Phuket 62% vaccinated

Whoever approved elimination of non registered residents so as to falsify the figures should fac...(Read More)

Sperm whale covered with oil rescued at Bang Tao Beach

First the oil and then the trauma of beaching, crowding and transporting. Another hapless victim of ...(Read More)

Easing of COVID measures in Phuket yet to be confirmed: Governor

What about the restriction on visiting properties where you don't live? My 'maid' is pin...(Read More)

Phuket Town market reopens after COVID shutdown

@XI Virus. Could you specify the source of your information a bit ? Or are you just fantasizing ag...(Read More)

Indonesian healthcare workers infected despite having Sinovac jab

Sinovac is a weak vaccine. China herself said that. Just good for emergency use. Anutin overlooked t...(Read More)

Govt confirms Phuket 62% vaccinated

Also, the numbers do not include the Thais who only live on Phuket and are not registered they do no...(Read More)

 

