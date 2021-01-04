Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Year turtle visits Phuket beach! No Phuket lockdown! Chinese vaccine coming? || January 4

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Year turtle visits Phuket beach! No Phuket lockdown! Chinese vaccine coming? || January 4

PHUKET XTRA - January 4 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com New year turtle lays eggs on Kata Beach |:| Phuket Gov. confirms no lock down |:| Thailand Covid cases surge |:| Phuket roads sees 1 dead |:| Chinese vaccine coming to Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 4 January 2021, 05:59PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s three COVID cases all clear, ready to return home
Phuket Town COVID cleanse taken to the streets
Thailand to get 2 million doses of China made vaccine
Phuket road deaths for the New Year hold at one
Phuket Governor confirms no lockdown, orders more stringent anti-COVID measures
Government unveils new curbs on red zones
British visitors to be barred from entry
Phuket officials mark just one road accident in a day
Tokyo calls for state of emergency over virus third wave
What does it take to win an election in Phuket?
Crackdown in virus ‘red zones’
Phuket Opinion: A long way to go
One more Covid-19 death, 216 new cases
Phuket Red Cross calls for donations to help COVID afflicted
Leatherback turtle lays eggs on Phuket’s Kata beach

 

Phuket community
Growth forecast for 2021 upheld at 4%

Galong@ Baht is strong due to current account surplus which sits at the moment at over $320billion -...(Read More)

Phuket road deaths for the New Year hold at one

Facinated, this is typical. They know they can get "tea" money easier from the farangs. I ...(Read More)

Thailand to get 2 million doses of China made vaccine

Sigh. Didn't the Chinese give us the Covid virus? Why would anyone take a vaccine made in Chi...(Read More)

Phuket road deaths for the New Year hold at one

I saw the cops in Kamala this morning stopping a Farang wearing a helmet on a motorbike. During the ...(Read More)

British visitors to be barred from entry

So apparently you'll be able to get vaccinated at Bangkok Hospital for some mind boggling fee lo...(Read More)

British visitors to be barred from entry

I think it should have been better titled 'visitors FROM Britain to be barred'. Everybody se...(Read More)

Growth forecast for 2021 upheld at 4%

Are all of these 'stretches of the truth' meant to justify the unrealistic strength of the b...(Read More)

Anutin 2mn Covid vaccine doses available by April

"Who get it first ?" Definitely it will be Thai's who get it first. And that is how i...(Read More)

One more Covid-19 death, 216 new cases

Dek, it is about saving Phuket province of the Covid-19 spike that runs around now in the whole coun...(Read More)

Anutin 2mn Covid vaccine doses available by April

A lot of hard calculation and administration work to do coming months. Different Vaccine prices for ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
K9 Point
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Benihana Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket

 