PHUKET XTRA - January 4 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com New year turtle lays eggs on Kata Beach |:| Phuket Gov. confirms no lock down |:| Thailand Covid cases surge |:| Phuket roads sees 1 dead |:| Chinese vaccine coming to Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 4 January 2021, 05:59PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Galong@ Baht is strong due to current account surplus which sits at the moment at over $320billion -...(Read More)
Facinated, this is typical. They know they can get "tea" money easier from the farangs. I ...(Read More)
Sigh. Didn't the Chinese give us the Covid virus? Why would anyone take a vaccine made in Chi...(Read More)
I saw the cops in Kamala this morning stopping a Farang wearing a helmet on a motorbike. During the ...(Read More)
So apparently you'll be able to get vaccinated at Bangkok Hospital for some mind boggling fee lo...(Read More)
I think it should have been better titled 'visitors FROM Britain to be barred'. Everybody se...(Read More)
Are all of these 'stretches of the truth' meant to justify the unrealistic strength of the b...(Read More)
"Who get it first ?" Definitely it will be Thai's who get it first. And that is how i...(Read More)
Dek, it is about saving Phuket province of the Covid-19 spike that runs around now in the whole coun...(Read More)
A lot of hard calculation and administration work to do coming months. Different Vaccine prices for ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.