1- Tourists arrive as Phuket New Year festivals begin
MORE: Phuket eyes B100bn New Year windfall
2- Ministry apologises for parks dept chief ’bribes’
3- Yacht goes missing off Nai Harn coast
4- Poll: Minority agree with 4am pub closing
PHUKET XTRA - December 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Friday 30 December 2022, 07:25PM
1- Tourists arrive as Phuket New Year festivals begin
MORE: Phuket eyes B100bn New Year windfall
2- Ministry apologises for parks dept chief ’bribes’
3- Yacht goes missing off Nai Harn coast
4- Poll: Minority agree with 4am pub closing
Have a news tip-off? Click here
After the tea money is distributed, how many of the 350 are still clean enough and available to arre...(Read More)
That whole 7 Day Danger thing, including the photo sessions(!) is so Thai ingrained that all papers ...(Read More)
...That U-turn near shooting range on road to Kata Hill is very dangerous. ( own experience) High Sp...(Read More)
Yeaaah, the 7 days of Phuket Danger Opera started. Will try hard to make the charade a 'figure s...(Read More)
7 days of BS- I guess the Kamala ambulances are just doing blue light noodle runs!...(Read More)
GPS trackers are cheap and easy to conceal. Any sensible owner of such a high-value item should have...(Read More)
JohnC, Probably Thai Officialdom warned Thai for incoming money making tourist waves, did advice the...(Read More)
3 years on and we're still talking about this nonsense...(Read More)
No need for special rules for a country with the biggest outbreak at present- and this is a potentia...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.