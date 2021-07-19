PHUKET XTRA - July 19 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Leaked AstraZeneca letter and Thai response |:| Protests sees water cannons, tear gas |:| All flights out of Bangkok grounded, lockdown imposed |:| New Phuket restrictions Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 19 July 2021, 08:17PM
