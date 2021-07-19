All flights out of Bangkok to be cancelled

PHUKET: All domestic flights serving passengers travelling into and out of Bangkok and other areas designated ‘dark red’ COVID high-risk zones will be banned from Wednesday (July 21) following an order by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT.)

By The Phuket News

Monday 19 July 2021, 12:30PM

All airlines were ordered to take action to assist any passengers affected by the flight ban.

Passengers who transit in Bangkok may still fly to Phuket, but must prove they are vaccinated and have tested negative for COVID-19 in order to board the flight. Image: Phuket Info Center

The Phuket branch of Airports of Thailand (AOT Phuket), which operates Phuket International Airport, announced the ban this morning (July 19). The CAAT order was issued yesterday (July 18).

The announcement by the CAAT explained, “The CAAT has issued a ban on airlines from transporting passengers into or out of the dark red areas from the 21st of July.”

The dark red zones were named in the order as the provinces Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, Ayutthaya, Chachoengsao, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla.

The CAAT noted that the ban will remain in effect for 14 days as a “preliminary measure”, but also noted that the order will remain in effect until further notice, or “until the situation returns to normal”.

All airlines were ordered to take action to assist any passengers affected by the flight ban, including flight cancellations and reschuled flights.

Any flights still being operated by domestic airlines were ordered to ensure that flights did not exceed 50% passenger capacity. However, the order noted that passengers travelling together may sit together.

All other COVID-prevention measures already in effect are to be enforced, such as all staff and passengers are to wear face masks at all times during the journey and that passengers do not exhibit any signs of infection and have the required documents to travel where necessary.

All passengers are to be screened for elevated body temperature and checked for any signs of infection before being allowed to leave any airport, the order also noted.

“The Civil Aviation Authority will closely monitor the measures to bring Thai aviation back to normal as soon as possible,” the order concluded.