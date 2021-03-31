BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New national pension fund! Lightning claims boy’s life! || March 31

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New national pension fund! Lightning claims boy’s life! || March 31

PHUKET XTRA - March 31 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket Thailand Covid cases up by 42 |:| Lightning claims boy’s life |:| No fishing in Andaman waters off Phuket |:| Gov’t expects 2 million visitors to Phuket |:| New national pension fund Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 31 March 2021, 06:20PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

50,000 COVID vaccine doses arrive in Phuket
Phuket expats will be vaccinated, officials confirm
Phuket Immigration: Extend COVID visas early to avoid rush
Dog trapped on expressway hitches a ride
Police road checkpoints to return nationwide
Phuket among top-choice destinations of tourists already vaccinated, says TAT Governor
Prayut joins calls for pandemic pact
Cabinet approves plan to set up national pension fund
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Governor’s ambitious island vaccination plan || March 30
China approves radical overhaul of Hong Kong’s political system
Government expects 2mn foreign tourists to visit Phuket this year
Caution urged as more heavy rain heading to Phuket
Phuket Governor pushes to vaccinate 50,000 in seven days
Father charged over ammunition in search for son firing shots into air
PM denies backing junta government

 

Phuket community
Phuket among top-choice destinations of tourists already vaccinated, says TAT Governor

Will the Sarasin Bridge then be closed on July 1st? The 2nd mobile phone stays on Phuket and you tra...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration: Extend COVID visas early to avoid rush

If we come early will the 60 days start from the expiration date or the day we apply? In the past we...(Read More)

Phuket among top-choice destinations of tourists already vaccinated, says TAT Governor

JUST DO IT...(Read More)

Government expects 2mn foreign tourists to visit Phuket this year

Phuket's shops, restaurants, and attractions are closed. Why would people pay full price to come...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes to vaccinate 50,000 in seven days

No, you don't have to know how to read Thai. You need to have some basic computer skills such a...(Read More)

Phuket among top-choice destinations of tourists already vaccinated, says TAT Governor

And yet, none for the many ex-pats who own and operate tourist business'. And, no cost reductio...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes to vaccinate 50,000 in seven days

As for the Thai ID story you have a receptionist reading from a script so come on be fair - orders c...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes to vaccinate 50,000 in seven days

Patience is a virtue I am sure it will become clearer in the coming days and weeks. Impossible to mo...(Read More)

Police road checkpoints to return nationwide

I suppose it is April 1st after all ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes to vaccinate 50,000 in seven days

What about "expats and retirees" who are registered as Phuket residents in a yellow tabien...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Revive 555 Festival
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property

 