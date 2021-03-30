Government expects 2mn foreign tourists to visit Phuket this year

PHUKET: The government expects about 2 million foreign tourists to visit Phuket this year after the island reopens to vaccinated visitors from July 1, reports state news agency NNT.

tourismCOVID-19Chineseeconomics

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 30 March 2021, 05:24PM

Photo: NNT

Tourism Council of Thailand Vice President Vichit Prakobgosol said the holidaymakers may generate about B105 billion in revenue in the second half of 2021, said the report.

It will be the first time in more than a year that the island allows visitors without the mandatory two-week quarantine, the report noted.

Mr Vichit said the Chinese, who were the biggest group of tourists to Thailand before the pandemic, are expected to return in July on chartered flights.

Visitors from Europe will likely start arriving during the northern hemisphere winter months, he added.

“It’s good that the majority of countries with high numbers of vaccinations are the main markets for Thai tourism,” Mr Vichit said, adding that the government should finalise agreements and vaccine passports with various countries to allow visitors to return without having to quarantine.