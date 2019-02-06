THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New lifeforms discovered! ’Drunk’ cop shoots man? ’Dramatically low’ Phuket water? || Feb. 6

PHUKET XTRA - February 6 Drunk cop allegedly shoots man |:| ’Dramatically low’ Phuket water |:| New lifeforms discovered in Phuket! |:| Chinese New Year celebrations begin! |:| Rally before Premchai verdict Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Wednesday 6 February 2019, 06:21PM

 

 

Phuket community
Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

The footballer has a Australian resident status. Got a visa from Thai Consulate in Melbourne to visi...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

Keep on allowing more and more condos, apartments, hotels, and shopping malls to be built. Allow ano...(Read More)

Thai court dismisses case against suspected wildlife trafficking kingpin

A newspaper needs advertising. The more people read a newspaper ( and comments), the more the adds ...(Read More)

New lifeforms discovered on Phuket

I'm sure the waters around Phuket hold all kinds of living things. The south end of Patong beach...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

Methods to lessen the problem have been available for years. It is always decided not to correct th...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

In 1955 Hong Kong started using sea water to flush toilets. We should do that too. Why flush down th...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

Phuket water rations rolled out. As I predicted/commented on article "Running on empty". ...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

Anyone who has a water tank wont even notice the supply being turned off for a single day. And as fa...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

I have a better idea for all those who want to punish Thailand for it.Forget about that world cup.It...(Read More)

Polish, Canadian tourists die within hours while swimming in Krabi

Both were swimming in open water according PN article....(Read More)

 

