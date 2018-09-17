THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Murderer gets 8 years! Stranded, then rescued? Phuket mops up! || Sept. 17

PHUKET XTRA - September 17 8 years for expat over girlfriend slaying |:| Tourists stranded then rescued |:| Phuket mops up after storm |:| Lao murder suspect caught |:| NCPO slams UN report Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Monday 17 September 2018, 05:37PM

 

 

Phuket-bound mules busted with 780kg of kratom
Man found hanged beside Phuket’s busiest road
223 monkeys caught in Phuket mass-sterilisation Round 2, 162 sterilised so far
Go Eco Phuket clean-up nets a ton of rubbish at Coral Island
Patong PEA announces electricity shut-off for tomorrow
Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness
Tourists rescued from stranded boat off Koh Phi Phi
Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
German expat gets eight years jail for slaying Phuket girlfriend
Phuket weather warning as Mangkhut to bring heavy rain, floods
It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lifeguard deal investigated! Army conscript succumbs! Sea turtles wash up! || Sept. 14
One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach
Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

 

Phuket community
223 monkeys caught in Phuket mass-sterilisation Round 2, 162 sterilised so far

Why cannot this be done with the stray dogs of PSU campus?...(Read More)

Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness

A large area of Kathu, at least from the market by the Caltex intersection north and west all the wa...(Read More)

Royal Turf Club runs its last race

Does anyone know if gambling is actually legal at any of these racetracks? Since it's well known...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from stranded boat off Koh Phi Phi

Ah good to sea those much advertised improvements in marine safety are taking an affect. LOL...(Read More)

Massive clean-up in Hong Kong after typhoon brings trail of destruction

During a lull in the storm we went for a quick walk in Victoria Park to see the damage, it was prett...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

Of course all blame can be laid on the brakes themselves, there are no human beings who are responsi...(Read More)

Scandal-plagued tantric yoga school on Koh Pha-ngan closes

Well if these muppets thought this hockus-pockus could cure cancer (or at least prevent it it seems)...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

According to another newspaper, the driver was fined 3000b but the company was not charged for not s...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from stranded boat off Koh Phi Phi

Wat are Thai Marine offices for? Is it as volunteer club of retired thai government officials who le...(Read More)

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

What happened to the checks that were going to be carried out on all buses??...(Read More)

 

