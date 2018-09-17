THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Tourists rescued from stranded boat off Koh Phi Phi

KRABI: Officials at Nopparat Tara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park and a boat operator rescued 14 tourists, four of them children, stranded in rough seas off Phi Phi Island on Saturday (Sept 15) due to an engine problem on the catamaran they were riding.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 17 September 2018, 09:14AM

Spanish tourists are helped off a pier on Koh Phi Phi on Saturday following their rescue from a stranded catamaran. Photo: Nopparat Tara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park

Officials posted on the park’s Facebook page yesterday (Sept 16) that the 14 passengers of the 70-foot catamaran Shangani were rescued by park officials using a patrol boat and a speedboat off Koh Phi Phi.

The engine of the catamaran had failed, the Facebook post said.

The boat was also carrying seven crew members and all were safe.

Park Chief Worapoj Lomlin told Thai news portal Naew Na yesterday that the rescue operation took more than one hour.

QSI International School Phuket

The park official said the Spanish family members were transferred to a resort on Phi Phi before their return to Phuket. The catamaran was towed to the island, where it was waiting for mechanics to arrive from Phuket to fix the engine, he added.

According to the Tiger Marine Charters website, the Shangani can carry up to 60 passengers.

The Meteorological Department yesterday warned of high waves in the Andaman Sea until Thursday due to the impact of Typhoon Mangkhut on the South China Sea.

 

 

CaptainJack69 | 17 September 2018 - 11:51:20 

Ah good to sea those much advertised improvements in marine safety are taking an affect. LOL

Kurt | 17 September 2018 - 11:11:58 

Wat are Thai Marine offices for? Is it as volunteer club of retired thai government officials who learned that you brush teeth with water?
What actually is their substance doing to control tourist sea going safety wise, refueling boats environmental wise, have licensed boat crews?
I see nothing contributing of Thai Marine Offices.
Anyone see them on Phuket boat piers in morning at 8.00AM ?

