THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Murder suspect caught, 20 years later! Wife found dead, man on run! 'Red flag' law? || September 3

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Murder suspect caught, 20 years later! Wife found dead, man on run! 'Red flag' law? || September 3

PHUKET XTRA - September 3 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Cops paying for race tip-off |:| On the run after wife found dead |:| Murder suspect found 20 years later! |:| Body of missing tourist found |:| 'Red flag' law proposed Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 3 September 2019, 06:20PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist
Local polls likely 'early next year'
Chinese entourage talks ‘Sister City’ status
Phuket officials look to draft ‘red flag’ law to prevent tourist beach drownings
Body of missing Chinese tourist found
Cash for road race tip-offs
Sukhothai set to fight Podul aftermath
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dual-pricing at public hospitals? Surfer rescues at Surin! TM30/TM28 explained! || September 2
Phuket murder suspect arrested after 20 years, caught by traffic stop
Electricity outage to hit bypass road
MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer
MontAzure Phuket secures investments worth B200mn at single Bangkok sales event
Police investigate alleged armed abduction claim
Search launched for Chinese tourist swept away by large wave south of Patong
Hemp removed from list of controlled substances

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials look to draft ‘red flag’ law to prevent tourist beach drownings

Love this, “The Phuket Government has been trying to find ways to prevent drowning from happening ...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dual-pricing at public hospitals? Surfer rescues at Surin! TM30/TM28 explained! || September 2

Dual pricing is a discriminatory thai happening. Anti foreigner. Imagine, compare the foreign back ...(Read More)

Phuket officials look to draft ‘red flag’ law to prevent tourist beach drownings

Well, unless the "law" is to make sure the red flags are ONLY out when the surf actually I...(Read More)

Phuket officials look to draft ‘red flag’ law to prevent tourist beach drownings

Why is the thai law about not smoking or drinking a beer on Phuket beaches until now 'stronger&#...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company

A 30 years lease not end by the owner's death. The person/company that inherit has to accept a i...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

Is it not possible to transfer mr MaAnn to a small inland village were he can do no harm by his pass...(Read More)

Cash for road race tip-offs

How will these arrests work out? A 500 thb fine or so? If that is it, the youth will laugh about it...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

Red this morning a Editorial about TM30 in BangkokPost. The contents and the many comments speak for...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

*Edit: "Some sort..." [Hating the new non-edit function.]...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company

Adding if the 30 year lease owner dies, the lease is voided. Rent and rent cheap with a good agreem...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 