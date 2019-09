Body of missing Chinese tourist found

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that the body of missing Chinese tourist Yin Lei, 35, from Henan, China, was found near Freedom Beach this morning (Sept 3).

Tuesday 3 September 2019, 10:46AM

Members of the search team, which included rescue workers and Patong lifeguards, bring the body of Mr Yin ashore at Freedom Beach this morning (Sept 3). Photo: Supplied

Maj Niwet Sankaeo of the Karon Police confirmed the body was found at 8:28am.

The body has been confirmed as that of Mr Yin, he said.

Mr Yin’s body has been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, he added.

The search for Mr Yin resumed yesterday after he was swept from a rock by a large wave at Freedom Beach, south of Patong, on Sunday evening.

A search was launched on Sunday night, but was forced to be called off due to foul weather. (See story here.)