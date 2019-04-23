THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mother pimps out 5-year-old! Extracting oil from marijuana? Abuse in cat cafe? || April 23

PHUKET XTRA - April 23 Abuse in cat cafe? Not quite |:| Vogue applauds Khao Sok! |:| Mother pimps out 5-year-old daughter |:| Phuket manhunt over |:| Gov’t to begin extracting marijuana oil Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 23 April 2019, 05:35PM

 

 

Phuket community
Tour boats blamed for widespread reef damage

Again a environment disaster. And what a dramatic show of incompetent thai officials who not able to...(Read More)

Phuket has enough water, not a drought crisis: Governor

"Phuket has enough water, not a drought crisis: Governor" "“All local administrati...(Read More)

Rawai Municipality starts providing free emergency water

Still filling in the fresh water supply lake in Soi Namjai, Rawai !...(Read More)

Phuket has enough water, not a drought crisis: Governor

There is yes/no drought, but no drought crisis. Don't say 'crisis', otherwise tourists s...(Read More)

Navy launches operation ’Remove Seastead’

Wow,Yeah, 300 'Officials' on 1 photo. That is a hell of a coordination job for a Rear Admira...(Read More)

Navy launches operation ’Remove Seastead’

I'm wondering if Thailand has any right to touch this object, from what we are told it is in int...(Read More)

Police hunt for lifelong serial sex offender, rapist with mental problems at large in Phuket Town

Hmmm...how poorly can officials manage a mentally ill person that has proven himself a threat to soc...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage announced

"No water supply,no electricity,by temperatures around 37 degrees....."Silly,couldn't ...(Read More)

Navy launches operation ’Remove Seastead’

300 officials- must be one heck of a photo op!....(Read More)

Navy launches operation ’Remove Seastead’

This whole Seastead affair is a thai exaggerated, overblown, hysterical matter. Where in the world t...(Read More)

 

