PHUKET: Police are hunting for a convicted serial rapist who committed his first sex offence at the age of 9, whose whereabouts is unknown after his mother realised he was not at the family home in Saphan Hin this morning (Apr 22).

By The Phuket News

Monday 22 April 2019, 04:49PM

Police are searching for Somyot ‘Goh’ Saegoi, 29. He is 175cm tall, has dark skin and short hair, and was last seen dressed in a black long-sleeved T-shirt and red striped shorts. Photo: Supplied

The man, Somyot “Goh” Saegoi, is 29 years old. He is 175cm tall and has dark skin, police confirmed.

Somyot was last seen dressed in a black long-sleeved T-shirt and red striped shorts, and has short hair.

Somyot’s mother, Kalaya Saegoi, raised the alarm after she realised her son was not at home at 8am.

She informed Phuket City Police Station immediately, she said.

Ms Kalaya denied that Somyot had escaped custody while receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

“He has mental problems. He did not escape from any hospital as social media says. He has already served his sentence. He was receiving continuing treatment at Vachira Hospital,” Ms Kalaya told The Phuket News

“He stayed with me for a week after he finished his treatment at the hospital, and he will see the doctor again next month,” she added.

Ms Kalaya urged people to not attack Somyot if they see him on the street.

“If anyone sees him, please do not hurt him because he has mental problems. If you see him, please call the police,” a tearful Ms Kalaya urged.

Ms Kalaya confirmed that Somyot had been convicted of five counts of sexual assault, including at least one count of rape.

“At least one was in Surat Thani, and there were others in Phuket,” she confirmed.

Somyot committed his first offence when he was just 9 years old, for which he was sentenced to three years’ juvenile detention.

He was again convicted at the age of 11, for which he was sentenced to another two years in juvenile detention, Ms Kalaya told The Phuket News.

He was convicted yet again at the age of 15, and was sent to Nakhon Sri Thammarat for treatment, after which he returned home to Phuket, Ms Kalaya said.

A handful of years later, Somyot was convicted again – “when he was in his 20s” – for raping a woman in Surat Thani, she explained.

Somyot served four years in jail for the rape, and was sentenced to two years of psychological treatment in Surat Thani, Ms Kalaya said.

“He went to Prachuap Khiri Khan for vocational training, but left that and went to Pathum Thani for one month. He went to Vachira Hospital for treatment for 15 days, and had stayed at home for one week before he disappeared this morning,” she said.

Lt Col Roongrit Ratthanapakdi, Deputy Chief of the Phuket City Police, also urged members of the public to not approach Somyot if they see him.

“The public must be wary of him. Police are looking for him right now, and we have to question Ms Kayala further,” Col Roongrit told The Phuket News.