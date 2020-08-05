PHUKET XTRA - August 5 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Mother jumps into 30m well to save son |:| Patong workers file complaints over unpaid salary |:| Prayut vows to change charter |:| Seven new coronavirus cases in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 5 August 2020, 07:35PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Like a lot of airlines Aeroflot have regular scheduled flights advertised out of Phuket. Can anyone ...(Read More)
Pascale, again you are wrong, but post to argue.. fact, Burmese, Loas, Cambodians are not automatica...(Read More)
CaptainJack, it has nothing to do with "skin colour" ! One price for Thai's and one pr...(Read More)
I went to Tesco Chalong to pay my electric bill during Tambon Lockdown. They told me they only acce...(Read More)
And how does anyone justify a 1000% markup based on skin colour? How is this tolerated in the 21st c...(Read More)
...Expats here deserve to be treated like locals but they regularly face price discrimination, said ...(Read More)
Some years ago the same happened there. They got a repair budget ( how much?), glued things a bit t...(Read More)
RED BULL Boss's speed reduced from 177 km/h to below 80 kmh? So what speed than was the police o...(Read More)
Kurt, I come from the merchant marine and sailed small tankers a/o. in the baltic winters and our f...(Read More)
unfortunately this happens every year at the beginn of the rainy season nothing to do about,the reas...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.