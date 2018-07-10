|
|
|
PHUKET XTRA - July 10 More bodies recovered in Phuket boat disaster |:| Tragedy sparks fresh crackdown on foreign owners |:| Cave rescue resumes |:| Elon Musk brings mini-sub to cave Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 10 July 2018, 06:55PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Would it be possible we not need to read anymore about neo colonialism? That is not living in people...(Read More)
Surely the "sweep" should be the competence of the boat captains and the Managers who make...(Read More)
Absolute nonsense. Name a country that does not do the same thing or variations of it. So, because o...(Read More)
More from the neo colonialists. When kids feel safe, they are free to focus their energy on explori...(Read More)
"The deputy tourist police chief also threatened to take legal action against any Thai official...(Read More)
TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand), DBD (Department of Business Development), Tourist Police and ma...(Read More)
Hear the same waffle every time, how about focusing on prevention instead of going after the money g...(Read More)
Xenophobia strikes again - must be foreigners fault - blame the foreigners!! Unbelievable. ...(Read More)
Well I guess 50+ dead Chinese is equal to the drama of Thai boys stuck in a cave and he had to show ...(Read More)
"Some expats must have led a sheltered childhood and their parents didn't allow them to go ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.