BANGKOK: The Anti-Money Laundering (Office) has stepped in to freeze the bank accounts of two tour operators whose boats capsized off Phuket last Thursday (July 5) as a fresh crackdown on the use of Thai proxy owners begins.

Tuesday 10 July 2018, 10:10AM

Tourist Police deputy chief Pol Maj Gen Surachet “Big Joke” Hakpan said Monday that Amlo will examine the assets of the two companies based on initial findings they are being run by foreign interests. Photo: Tourist Police

Tourist Police deputy chief Pol Maj Gen Surachet “Big Joke” Hakpan said Monday that Amlo will examine the assets of the two companies based on initial findings they are being run by foreign interests.

According to Gen Surachate, these two companies are also allegedly linked to Tranlee Travel, a company which offered a tour service in Phuket and was raided in 2016 on suspicion of being illegally owned and run on the behalf of foreigners.

He said police will launch a crackdown against 12 foreign nominees found to operating in Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi and will coordinate closely with Chinese tourist authorities to tighten controls over China-based tour operators.

He said travel companies based in China were allegedly using their nominees in Phuket to operate the business, which had not respected safety regulations, involved in the tragic accident.

The deputy tourist police chief also threatened to take legal action against any Thai officials found to be complicit with these proxies.

Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong said Monday authorities are investigating the two companies involved in the boat accidents to see if they are in compliance with related business laws.

Both were initially found to have properly registered with Thai authorities, he said.

They were identified as Lazy Cat Travel Ltd and TC Blue Dream Ltd by the Department of Business Development.

Meanwhile, Tourism and Sports Permanent Secretary Pongpanu Svetarundra said that a total of B63.96 million would be paid to boat tragedy victims.

The money would be disbursed from the Tourist Assistance Fund, he said.

He said B1mn would be given in case of death, B500,000 for medical treatment in case of injuries. Those who needed counselling for the trauma would get financial assistance of B20,000 per person.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha was in Phuket yesterday (July 9) to observe the operations and extend moral support to the victims and rescue workers. (See story here.)

The search area would also be expanded to the neighbouring provinces of Krabi, Trang and Satun to locate those who remained missing with patrols on beaches and the scattered islands.

The Phoenix capsized and sank on July 5 during a storm. Despite with 89 mostly Chinese tourists on board. Thirty seven survived, 42 died and 10 went missing.**

Five of the missing have been located and are alive, Phuket Governor Norrapat Plodthong said, adding that authorities are verifying the details.

A yacht and a jet-ski also capsized off Phuket that day, but all 43 people on those vessels were rescued.

* The number of people on board the Phoenix at the time the boat sank was revised from 105 to 89 yesterday with no explanation (see story here). The number of people believed missing now varies.

Many reports say 10 people are still missing. The TAT reported yesterday after the total number was revised and after PM Prayut's visit that 11 people were still missing (see TAT report here).

At 5pm on Saturday (July 7), the TAT reported 15 people as still missing (see story here), causing more confusion over the five now found as announced by Phuket Governor Norraphat (as reported above) only accounting for four people now no longer considered missing.