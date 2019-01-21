|
|
|
PHUKET XTRA - January 21 South Thailand violence: Two monks killed in temple |:| World record mango sticky rice! |:| Soi Dog continues anti-rabies campaign! |:| Saphan Hin street shooting |:| Bangkok air STILL polluted Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 21 January 2019, 06:12PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
DPM/ Minister of Defence Prawit better spend his energy on fighting and isolating the thai terrorist...(Read More)
The two clueless ones can babble on as much as they like. The buoys are just an abject waste of time...(Read More)
Get it right. Again check the act. No point in making a comment when you dont know what you're ...(Read More)
Silly "Bangkok Post".Calling it "Haze" again.Our prof. on here corrected them al...(Read More)
",,,when you live high/dry" In your case i believe the being"high" state,"d...(Read More)
A rich source of tourists, but not a source of rich tourists......(Read More)
I'm a first aid instructor, but I would NEVER give CPR to someone in Thailand for one simple fac...(Read More)
Great informative article. Every Phuket beach life guard, all tourist boat 'captain's' s...(Read More)
The sane world really needs to focus on weaning itself from the US. The empire is crumbling and ther...(Read More)
The only reason she was arrested i. Moscow was the Thai government turned her in. ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.