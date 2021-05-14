The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines on the way! Smart bus could replace light-rail project || May 14

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines on the way! Smart bus could replace light-rail project || May 14

PHUKET XTRA - May 14 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Campaign to support wife of shooting victim |:| Phuket ’smart bus’ could replace light-rail |:| Phuket Astrazeneca vaccinations next month |:| Thai FDA approves Moderna vaccine |:| Phuket/Thailand Covid update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 14 May 2021, 06:58PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Real Estate Market in Phuket: Pros & Cons
Prayut coming to Phuket as July 1 reopening assured
Rapid test abandoned, only vaccinated or tested arrivals to enter Phuket
‘I am not a COVID-infected prostitute’, says Phuket woman
Expat launches campaign to support wife of noodle vendor shot by police
Phuket ‘smart bus’ considered to replace light rail, save B15.2bn
US lifts indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people
Vaccination walk-ins delayed
Thai FDA approves Moderna vaccine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket club managers charged as island COVID cases mount || May 13
AstraZeneca vaccinations to start in Phuket in June
It’s official: No friends allowed
Charges progress against Phuket mass party venue operators
Thousands infected with COVID-19 in Thai prisons
Woman impaled by steel rod as motorbike hits power pole

 

Phuket community
Phuket ‘smart bus’ considered to replace light rail, save B15.2bn

And who will use this bus/tram? Is there a big commuter issue in Phuket? Cheap and rapid mass transp...(Read More)

Phuket ‘smart bus’ considered to replace light rail, save B15.2bn

The taxi drivers will be happy ........(Read More)

Expat launches campaign to support wife of noodle vendor shot by police

Very generous of Mr. Smulders to step up and arrange this, and especially to match donations-thank ...(Read More)

It’s official: No friends allowed

Fascinated maybe you should just try showering more often....(Read More)

Phuket ‘smart bus’ considered to replace light rail, save B15.2bn

Planned openings in 2026 & 228? LOL, first 'we' start now all over again a few commissi...(Read More)

It’s official: No friends allowed

Just past by a Starbuck Coffee.Small tables occupied with 2-4 Thai customers. Non masked mouth to mo...(Read More)

Ministry promises ‘walk-in’ virus shots

@Kurt As there are still not enough vaccines for Thais, why should they give one to any foreigner no...(Read More)

AstraZeneca vaccinations to start in Phuket in June

@Kurt Bhutan has a population of about 750.000 people.To compare them with Thailand is as stupid as...(Read More)

Brits fined B6,000 in Phuket for illegal family gathering of six

WTF is this??? all name of the Cafee Del Mar party please to be checked and fined....if not this is ...(Read More)

Charges progress against Phuket mass party venue operators

Good. Imagine the response though if these people had been foreigners. Arrested in hours, huge fi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Dan About Thailand
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design

 