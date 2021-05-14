PHUKET XTRA - May 14 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Campaign to support wife of shooting victim |:| Phuket ’smart bus’ could replace light-rail |:| Phuket Astrazeneca vaccinations next month |:| Thai FDA approves Moderna vaccine |:| Phuket/Thailand Covid update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 14 May 2021, 06:58PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
And who will use this bus/tram? Is there a big commuter issue in Phuket? Cheap and rapid mass transp...(Read More)
The taxi drivers will be happy ........(Read More)
Very generous of Mr. Smulders to step up and arrange this, and especially to match donations-thank ...(Read More)
Fascinated maybe you should just try showering more often....(Read More)
Planned openings in 2026 & 228? LOL, first 'we' start now all over again a few commissi...(Read More)
Just past by a Starbuck Coffee.Small tables occupied with 2-4 Thai customers. Non masked mouth to mo...(Read More)
@Kurt As there are still not enough vaccines for Thais, why should they give one to any foreigner no...(Read More)
@Kurt Bhutan has a population of about 750.000 people.To compare them with Thailand is as stupid as...(Read More)
WTF is this??? all name of the Cafee Del Mar party please to be checked and fined....if not this is ...(Read More)
Good. Imagine the response though if these people had been foreigners. Arrested in hours, huge fi...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.