The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai FDA approves Moderna vaccine

Thai FDA approves Moderna vaccine

THAILAND: The national Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorisation for the COVID-19 vaccine of Moderna, an FDA official said yesterday (May 13).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Friday 14 May 2021, 09:52AM

Photo: AFP.

Photo: AFP.

The vaccine is the fourth coronavirus vaccine approved so far in the country. Its use is valid for one year from May 13, said Paisan Dankhu, the secretary general of the Food and Drug Administration.

The approval will allow commercial vaccinations by private hospitals, who have been given a green light to give COVID shots made by Thai FDA-approved manufacturers other than Sinovac Biotec (CoronaVac), Astrazeneca (Vaxzevria, Covishield), Pfizer (Comirnaty), Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and Gamaleya (Sputnik V). The first two are being given to people in Thailand while the other three are being imported for free vaccinations by the government.

That leaves the private hospitals with the choice of Moderna and Sinopharm, among others.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The Private Hospital Association said earlier their member hospitals would charge a standard price of not more than B3,000 per person. The price is for two shots, including insurance and valued-added tax.

The Government Pharmaceuticals Organization will act as the middle man to import the vaccines of their choice for them since most vaccine manufacturers do not sell directly to companies.

The Thai FDA earlier approved the vaccines made by AstraZeneca Thailand on Jan 20 this year, Sinovac Biotech imported by GPO on Feb 22 and Johnson & Johnson on March 27.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Expat launches campaign to support wife of noodle vendor shot by police
Phuket ‘smart bus’ considered to replace light rail, save B15.2bn
US lifts indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people
Vaccination walk-ins delayed
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket club managers charged as island COVID cases mount || May 13
AstraZeneca vaccinations to start in Phuket in June
It’s official: No friends allowed
Charges progress against Phuket mass party venue operators
Thousands infected with COVID-19 in Thai prisons
Woman impaled by steel rod as motorbike hits power pole
Shoot your shot: US state offers $1 mn COVID vaccine lottery
Ministry promises ‘walk-in’ virus shots
No need for jab to be approved by WHO, says FDA
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket closures extended, foreigners face deportation over gatherings || May 12
Phuket COVID restrictions extended, foreigners breaking order face expulsion

 

Phuket community
Charges progress against Phuket mass party venue operators

Good. Imagine the response though if these people had been foreigners. Arrested in hours, huge fi...(Read More)

Phuket ‘smart bus’ considered to replace light rail, save B15.2bn

After years of everyone screaming this exact same thing. You couldn't make this stuff up. How mu...(Read More)

Phuket ‘smart bus’ considered to replace light rail, save B15.2bn

Here we go again with 'smart'. What simple sett up 'smart' is working here so far? H...(Read More)

AstraZeneca vaccinations to start in Phuket in June

That elderly, unemployed foreign retirees are not among the first groups to be offered vaccines is ...(Read More)

Vaccination walk-ins delayed

Thailand handled the crisis beautifully - last year. This year the govt got sidelined by capitalist ...(Read More)

Vaccination walk-ins delayed

Complete clown show with bureaucratic bungling every step of the way. One thing this pandemic has s...(Read More)

AstraZeneca vaccinations to start in Phuket in June

Rather have Astrazeneca than crapovac...(Read More)

AstraZeneca vaccinations to start in Phuket in June

If one reads here what demands ( fully employed!)Expats, migrant workers ( they keeping foreign reti...(Read More)

Ministry promises ‘walk-in’ virus shots

Why are here living foreign retirees, age 60 over, some probably with underlaying diseases, firmly k...(Read More)

It’s official: No friends allowed

Phuket Officialdom is panicking. Now set samples with hammering foreigners ( with help of Immigratio...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property

 