PHUKET XTRA - November 16 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket 15 million poor people in Thailand by next year |:| Trillion baht online economy |:| Maya Bay to reopen 2022 |:| No more GoPhuget registration required |:| Phuket alcohol hours revised Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 16 November 2021, 05:34PM
