The Phuket News
PHUKET: Domestic travellers coming to Phuket no longer need to register their travel details on gophuget.com following a new provincial order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 15 November 2021, 04:46PM

image: Phuket Info Center

image: Phuket Info Center

The order was posted online by the ‘Phuket Info Center’, operated by the Phuket office of the ministry of Interior, earlier today.

The order is marked to come into effect from Nov 16, and hence comes into effect at midnight tonight.

The new order revises the previous order issued, dated October 23, 2021, and repeals two sections.

The changes are “to relax measures and accelerate the recovery of economic and social activities in parallel with public health measures, therefore, in order to be in line with the current situation and to stimulate the economy,” Governor Narong explained in the order.

The first revision no longer requires any people to register their travel details on the gophuget.com website.

Previously, arrivals had to enter their travel details and be issued a QR code to present to officials at the checkpoint onto the island in order to be allowed into Phuket.

From midnight tonight, arrivals need only show officials their registration on the ‘Mor Prom’ app operated by the Ministry of Public Health.

The second revision no longer requires children under 12 years old to present evidence of testing negative for COVID-19 within seven days of arriving.

All other provisions under the previous order remain the same.

All people entering Phuket must:

1) Must be vaccinated against COVID-19 with:
Sinovac - 2 doses
Sinopharm - 2 doses
AstraZeneca - 2 doses
Pfizer - 2 doses
Moderna - 2 doses
Sputnik V - 2 doses

OR

Completed a 2-dose “crossed formula” vaccination as prescribed by the Ministry of Public Health

OR

Have received 1 dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days before arriving

OR

People under 18 years of age who have received 1 dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 14 days before arriving

OR

A person who has recovered from symptoms of COVID-19 not more than 90 days previously

OR

3) Have been tested for COVID-19 by RT-PCR or ATK (Antigen Test Kit) with a confirmed negative result from a hospital or laboratory.

All people entering Phuket must download and install the Mor Prom app.

NEW RULES BY AGE

12-18 years old

Must have received 1 dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 14 days before arriving, or in the case of students in Phuket waiting to be vaccinated [in the mass vaccination campaign for children] from 12 years of age to under 18 years of age, and it is necessary [for them] to travel into - out of Phuket: Must show their identification card to the competent official when traveling into - out of Phuket and have a government have a medical facility or government hospital cetrificate showing they have tested negative for COVID-19 by means antigent test that is effective for no more than one time per month.

18 years and over

Must be vaccinated against COVID-19 as prescribed by the province or be tested for COVID-19 by means of RT–PCR or ATK (Antigen Test Kit) which can be used to confirm results for no more than 7 days at a time.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

