|
|
PHUKET XTRA - December 16 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket The Peaks Residences reduced to rubble |:| 5 Committees set up to study casino project |:| Thousands of Myanmar refugees flee to Thailand |:| Bangkok down 12 spots in cost of living index |:| Thailand COVID update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Friday 17 December 2021, 07:49PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
We will encourage public health and safety by holding mass gatherings- classic. Do YOU know who you ...(Read More)
Do the 4,000 people watching outside on a big screen ( how big?) also have to comply with mentioned...(Read More)
Ahhh, break out the picnic tables and tents, the annual 7 deadly days of doing nothing begins. "...(Read More)
Thank you for your answers. I have now been to tripadvisor and based on others experience it seems t...(Read More)
TAT thinks in terms of 'recovering'. Is that not strange seen the fact that there is worldw...(Read More)
Ahhhh- the annual dog and pony show commences....(Read More)
Another 1 week old normal 'road safety' tent sitting charade. How about some outgoing words...(Read More)
Jens, Yes, you could certainly see your children isolated from you and put under the care of under ...(Read More)
Perhaps the comment editor doesn't find insults and juvenile slurs to be of any value to the dis...(Read More)
Much of the traffic logjams from police traffic stops that are inherently dangerous themselves- s...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.