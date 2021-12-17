Phuket marks 44 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 44 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 16), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 18,923.

By The Phuket News

Friday 17 December 2021, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Dec 16, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:18am.

The report for Dec 16 marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and two new infections among Test & Go tourists, and one new infection among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 141.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials have marked just four COVID deaths in Phuket so far in December.

Meanwhile, the 44 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 374, as follows:

Dec 10 - 64 new cases

Dec 11 - 56 new cases

Dec 12 - 62 new cases

Dec 13 - 50 new cases

Dec 14 - 48 new cases

Dec 15 - 50 new cases

Dec 16 - 44 new cases

The report marked 17 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 37 returning from other countries and testing positive and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 282 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 52 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 16, 498 people were under medical care or supervision, 23 fewer than the 521 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,425 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 72 more than the 18,353 reported yesterday.

The report recorded six people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by seven, from 39 to 46.

According to the report for Dec 16, there is one ‘Red’ patient (zero change from yesterday), 78 ‘Yellow’ patients (-1) and 55 ‘Green’ patients (-3).

A further 152 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-13), and 46 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+2), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 16 also marked that of 2698 hospital beds in total available (-15), 332 were occupied (-15).