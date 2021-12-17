BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 44 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 44 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 44 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 16), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 18,923.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 17 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report for Dec 16, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:18am.

The report for Dec 16 marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and two new infections among Test & Go tourists, and one new infection among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 141.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials have marked just four COVID deaths in Phuket so far in December.

Meanwhile, the 44 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 374, as follows:

  • Dec 10 - 64 new cases
  • Dec 11 - 56 new cases
  • Dec 12 - 62 new cases
  • Dec 13 - 50 new cases
  • Dec 14 - 48 new cases
  • Dec 15 - 50 new cases
  • Dec 16 - 44 new cases

The report marked 17 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 37 returning from other countries and testing positive and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 282 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 52 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

UWC Thailand

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 16, 498 people were under medical care or supervision, 23 fewer than the 521 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,425 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 72 more than the 18,353 reported yesterday.

The report recorded six people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by seven, from 39 to 46.

According to the report for Dec 16, there is one ‘Red’ patient (zero change from yesterday), 78 ‘Yellow’ patients (-1) and 55 ‘Green’ patients (-3).

A further 152 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-13), and 46 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+2), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 16 also marked that of 2698 hospital beds in total available (-15), 332 were occupied (-15).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Inmates riot over COVID-19 in Krabi prison
Phuket prepares for ‘amazing’ New Year countdown
The Peaks Residences reduced to rubble
Phuket officials target new year gift basket cheats
Police boost for nationwide road safety campaign
Jabs, boosters ‘vital’ against Omicron: EU leaders
TAT gimmick rides on 26 influencers
Siam Land Flying will help restore the Thai Tourism Industry
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket COVID guard up for NYE, FDA warns of saliva COVID test kits || December 16
Tens of thousands flee as super typhoon hits the Philippines
Not all COVID saliva test kits approved, FDA warns
Phuket airport private jet terminal opens
65 teams to take part in Phuket powerboat racing
Authorities warn fake vaccine certificates may result in prison sentence
Phuket COVID guard up for New Year

 

Phuket community
TAT gimmick rides on 26 influencers

TAT thinks in terms of 'recovering'. Is that not strange seen the fact that there is worldw...(Read More)

Police boost for nationwide road safety campaign

Ahhhh- the annual dog and pony show commences....(Read More)

Police boost for nationwide road safety campaign

Another 1 week old normal 'road safety' tent sitting charade. How about some outgoing words...(Read More)

Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Jens, Yes, you could certainly see your children isolated from you and put under the care of under ...(Read More)

65 teams to take part in Phuket powerboat racing

Perhaps the comment editor doesn't find insults and juvenile slurs to be of any value to the dis...(Read More)

Police boost for nationwide road safety campaign

Much of the traffic logjams from police traffic stops that are inherently dangerous themselves- s...(Read More)

Police boost for nationwide road safety campaign

What are these 80,000 police people doing the rest of the year when there are no road safety against...(Read More)

Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases, no new deaths

@Jens, answering your question here is not easy. Much is depend or you/ son(s) will be tested positi...(Read More)

65 teams to take part in Phuket powerboat racing

Hey PN. Instead of constantly censoring comments, why don't you look at the correctness of your ...(Read More)

65 teams to take part in Phuket powerboat racing

So we are encouraging tourists to come here, model these behaviors by renting a jetski and go as fas...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
QSI International School Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Phuket Property

 