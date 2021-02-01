Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Manhunt for husband after wife’s body found on side of road! || February 1

PHUKET XTRA - February 1 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket police hunt for slain woman’s husband |:| Thailand falls 3 places in corruption table |:| Police hunt men for gang assault in Koh Kaew |:| German man survived high-speed crash |:| Thailand COVID cases approach 20,000 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 1 February 2021, 06:34PM

Phuket community
FDA ready for key role

"That review will be complete by May when it has been agreed that Siam Bioscience will begin pr...(Read More)

Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

Suu Kyi was never anything more than a figurehead face of Myanmar. Similar to what a Queen or King ...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

"Thailand’s acquiescence to rolling out vaccines less thoroughly tested than for other contag...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

..in import licenses Thailand? The International Pharmacy industry has more important issues to deal...(Read More)

Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

The army took off the 10 year cosmetic mask, the 'democratic puppets' removed. And Asean, wh...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

As usual when it comes to international dealing Thailand is hopeless 'behind'. A FDA, occupi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines

@Chalongresident, You are right! Many tuk tuk drivers and their 'cans' returned to hometown...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines

Before voting for a new Patong Mayor, Residents should ask themselves what the candidates have done/...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines

Never been a better time to take on the taxi/tuktuk mafia, they're numbers are thinner than they...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines

The taxi industry in Patong have complete control over the government and its top brass. Nothing wil...(Read More)

 

