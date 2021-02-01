BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

German man survives high-speed impact with traffic island

German man survives high-speed impact with traffic island

PHUKET: A German man escaped a serious accident with his life after the motorbike he was riding struck a sign on the central reservation at the intersection of Saiyuan Rd and Wiset Rd in Rawai last night (Jan 31).

transportaccidentsSafetypolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 1 February 2021, 04:16PM

Rawai Municipality traffic CCTV captures when Mr Frischer was launched into the air after hitting the traffic island and street sign. Screenshot: Rawai Municipality

Rawai Municipality traffic CCTV captures when Mr Frischer was launched into the air after hitting the traffic island and street sign. Screenshot: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality Rescue Unit

Photo: Rawai Municipality Rescue Unit

Photo: Rawai Municipality Rescue Unit

Photo: Rawai Municipality Rescue Unit

Photo: Rawai Municipality Rescue Unit

Photo: Rawai Municipality Rescue Unit

« »

Police and the Rawai Municipality Rescue Unit were called to the scene at 10:30pm, said Lt Apidet Chomtong of the Chalong Police.

The motorbike rider, who police named as Martin Frischer, 43, was riding at high speed when he drove straight into the traffic island on the far side of the intersection while he was travelling southbound.

The impact with the traffic island and street sign launched Mr Frischer into the air at high speed, landing on the road some 20 metres from where he struck the sign.

Phuket Property

“We believe that Mr Frischer was drunk, and that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident because we did not find any helmet at the scene,” Lt Apidet said.

“Mr Frischer suffered some serious injuries and was taken to Chalong Hospital and later transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket,” he added.

Lt Apidet said that police had yet to confirm whether or not Mr Frischer was drunk at the time of the accident, and had yet to determine whether any charges would be pressed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning
New leatherback turtle nest found at Thai Muang
SIA to begin Singapore-Phuket flights from March
Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup
FDA ready for key role
Police launch manhunt for slain woman’s husband
Body identified as woman who came to Phuket to work, repeatedly shot in head, confirm police
Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc
Chon Buri hotels ordered closed by request so staff can seek compensation
COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in 3 phases
Phuket police close in on encroachers
Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines
Police hunt men for gang assault in Koh Kaew over borrowed motorbike
Police appeal for information over woman’s body found
Phuket designated ‘green province’ for COVID-19 control under CCSA new criteria

 

Phuket community
FDA ready for key role

"That review will be complete by May when it has been agreed that Siam Bioscience will begin pr...(Read More)

Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

Suu Kyi was never anything more than a figurehead face of Myanmar. Similar to what a Queen or King ...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

"Thailand’s acquiescence to rolling out vaccines less thoroughly tested than for other contag...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

..in import licenses Thailand? The International Pharmacy industry has more important issues to deal...(Read More)

Myanmar’s army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

The army took off the 10 year cosmetic mask, the 'democratic puppets' removed. And Asean, wh...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

As usual when it comes to international dealing Thailand is hopeless 'behind'. A FDA, occupi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines

@Chalongresident, You are right! Many tuk tuk drivers and their 'cans' returned to hometown...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines

Before voting for a new Patong Mayor, Residents should ask themselves what the candidates have done/...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines

Never been a better time to take on the taxi/tuktuk mafia, they're numbers are thinner than they...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines

The taxi industry in Patong have complete control over the government and its top brass. Nothing wil...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Dewa Phuket Resort
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Benihana Phuket
Thanyapura
CMI - Thailand
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand

 