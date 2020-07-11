Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lost dog knock on pet clinic door! Phuket immigration clarifies rules? || July 10

PHUKET XTRA - July 10 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Lost dog knocks on pet clinic door! |:| Cut out ’Ugly haircut’ punishment |:| Phuket immigration clarifies rules |:| Zero new Covid-19 cases Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Saturday 11 July 2020, 07:39AM

Phuket community
No US base in Thailand: Apirat

alanito says:"and there is no urgent reason to take the risk." And I ask," how do you...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration clarifies minimum income requirement for permit to stay for foreigners with multiple employers

The requirement for minimum income for foreigners does not seem to make any sense to me and is compl...(Read More)

Worried about visa status? Then come and see us, advises Phuket Immigration Chief

Been today July 10 at Phuket immigration office to get some first hand informations for my already e...(Read More)

Bangla workers plea to health ministry for help

@DeKaaskopp Bangla is a disgrace and a stain on Phuket culture. It has nothing to do with my percept...(Read More)

Phuket’s notorious Nui Beach club finally torn down

Errr... well done? For doing your jobs? For doing what you were ordered to do 5 years ago? TIT indee...(Read More)

Thai hotels transform under the ‘New Normal’

With airports shut down by the CAAD puppets hotels not have to expect a lot Interesting is that gar...(Read More)

Feeding Friends Patong COVID food relief campaign draws to a close

...when they start providing/handing out food to the Thai needed?...(Read More)

Feeding Friends Patong COVID food relief campaign draws to a close

With many thanks to 'Feeding friends' and other organisations for their food hand outs among...(Read More)

Phuket’s notorious Nui Beach club finally torn down

"Was ordered 5 years ago"! A 5 year proof of unwillingness/incompetence/corruption of rel...(Read More)

No US base in Thailand: Apirat

@alanito. Of course the USA delegation was very welcome. Thai expect gifts, favours, deals from USA...(Read More)

 

