The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town, Thailand Pfizer vaccine purchase |:| August 18

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town, Thailand Pfizer vaccine purchase |:| August 18

PHUKET XTRA - August 18 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town |:| Thailand record 312 Covid deaths |:| Thailand approves Pfizer purchase, Sinovac as well |:| Relatives of Swiss tourist killer will not file bail Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 18 August 2021, 06:19PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PPAO Moderna registrations to open next week
Bank of Thailand urges government to borrow another B1 trillion
‘Sandbox 7+7’ tourists will be tested twice before leaving the island, assures Phuket TAT chief
Phuket Provincial Hall car park building to become another COVID Care Center
Hospital boss probed over Pfizer shot favouritism
Relatives of Swiss tourist killer will not file for bail
Samkong Underpass to close for maintenance
Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town
Phuket marks 43 new local infections
Taliban won’t seek ‘revenge’ as co-founder back in Afghanistan
RDS says it will prove test kits are poor quality
B9bn injection for Pfizer shots as ongoing Sinovac use defended
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Sandbox 7+7 on target, Baby boy with Covid mum delivered healthy |:| August 17
Police deny using live ammunition against demonstrators
Phuket Town waits for lockdown to be lifted

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 43 new local infections

Or, to put it another way, 370 cases in a single week....(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

Well then Kurt, why not Austria?...(Read More)

Relatives of Swiss tourist killer will not file for bail

no bail becasue the are clearly desperately poor... immagine he was the son of redbul? would the fa...(Read More)

Hospital boss probed over Pfizer shot favouritism

if found guilty he will be transfered to the next hospital....and that it... LOL...(Read More)

Phuket marks 43 new local infections

in the meanwhile let have a drink round and let hope they will close this sandfarse program... for t...(Read More)

Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town

That is BS about NZ.. Phuket authorities would have us believe one dose of CrapOVac has inoculated 7...(Read More)

Smart card readers to check Thai domestic arrivals for outstanding arrest warrants

Kurt why are you asking so many questions? Why do do feel the need to comment on several single stor...(Read More)

Phuket Provincial Hall car park building to become another COVID Care Center

For a second there I thought they'd realized how terrible it is to be keeping innocent people fo...(Read More)

Hospital boss probed over Pfizer shot favouritism

Says a lot that trained medical professionals are willing to put their careers on the line to obtain...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox 7+7 gets green light, entry for Sputnik V vaccinated Russians approved

Locals in those areas aren't vaccinated. Don't forget we have had special treatment on Phuke...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
SAii Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 