According to the order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew last week, the lockdown, bound by the perimeter of Ranong Rd, Soi Phuthorn and Bangkok Rd, was due to expire at midnight last night (11:59pm, Aug 17).
“Yesterday, health officers went to conduct a second test of people living in the lockdown area. A total of 860 Thai people were tested, of whom five tested positive; 500 migrant workers were tested, of whom 13 tested positive,” V/Gov Pichet said.
“Officers and staff from the PPHO [Phuket Public Health Office] and the Phuket City Municipality Medical Department tested in total 1,360 people and found 18 positive cases, or about 1.25%, which is considered a low number,” he said.
“So, the Phuket Provincial Government has lifted the lockdown of the area, but the market will reopen a couple days later because vendors need to prepare. The market also needs to be cleaned,” he said.
“I want to thank every officer for together helping to test our people,” V/Gov Pichet said.
However, under other orders issued so far, the Downtown Market in front of Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 1 will remain closed through Sunday (Aug 22) and the Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 2 (near Robinson department store) will remain closed through Friday (Aug 20).
DeKaaskopp | 18 August 2021 - 11:46:35