The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town

Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town

PHUKET: The lockdown in the heart of Phuket Town has been lifted, but the municipality fresh market on Ranong Rd that sparked the lockdown will remain closed for at least a few more days, Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong announced this morning (Aug 18).

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 August 2021, 10:18AM

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Hundreds more people living in the area or working at the market were tested yesterday (Aug 17). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

« »

According to the order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew last week, the lockdown, bound by the perimeter of Ranong Rd, Soi Phuthorn and Bangkok Rd, was due to expire at midnight last night (11:59pm, Aug 17).

“Yesterday, health officers went to conduct a second test of people living in the lockdown area. A total of 860 Thai people were tested, of whom five tested positive; 500 migrant workers were tested, of whom 13 tested positive,” V/Gov Pichet said.

“Officers and staff from the PPHO [Phuket Public Health Office] and the Phuket City Municipality Medical Department tested in total 1,360 people and found 18 positive cases, or about 1.25%, which is considered a low number,” he said.

AXA Insurance PCL

“So, the Phuket Provincial Government has lifted the lockdown of the area, but the market will reopen a couple days later because vendors need to prepare. The market also needs to be cleaned,” he said.

“I want to thank every officer for together helping to test our people,” V/Gov Pichet said.

However, under other orders issued so far, the Downtown Market in front of Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 1 will remain closed through Sunday (Aug 22) and the Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 2 (near Robinson department store) will remain closed through Friday (Aug 20).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 18 August 2021 - 11:46:35 

@Kurt   If,if ,if ! What makes you think that one infected 10 other people. And speaking about NZ.You want to see the same craziness here too ? Just stay home and wait that someone delivers your long awaited vaccine to your door.

phkt-2016 | 18 August 2021 - 11:27:31 

Kurt,
New Zealands vaccination rate is much lower than Phuket. We will see if their policy of locking down, every time they have some cases will be maintained once they have a 70% vaccination rate. Latest results of Sinovac and Astra among Thai health workers show 98% protection against hospitalistion/ death.

Kurt | 18 August 2021 - 11:02:47 

Yesterday, on 860+ 500= 1360 tested only. Total 18 positive tested. If each of them infected another 10, than now 180 new cases in Phuket Town. Where are these positive people held now? And lock down lifted? In New Zealand now 1 new positive case and whole country goes in 3-7 days lock down.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Provincial Hall car park building to become another COVID Care Center
Hospital boss probed over Pfizer shot favouritism
Relatives of Swiss tourist killer will not file for bail
Samkong Underpass to close for maintenance
Phuket marks 43 new local infections
Taliban won’t seek ‘revenge’ as co-founder back in Afghanistan
RDS says it will prove test kits are poor quality
B9bn injection for Pfizer shots as ongoing Sinovac use defended
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Sandbox 7+7 on target, Baby boy with Covid mum delivered healthy |:| August 17
Police deny using live ammunition against demonstrators
Phuket Town waits for lockdown to be lifted
Baby boy with COVID mum delivered, safe, healthy
Smart card readers to check Thai domestic arrivals for outstanding arrest warrants
Phuket Sandbox 7+7 gets green light, entry for Sputnik V vaccinated Russians approved
Malaysian PM quits after turbulent 17 months in office

 

Phuket community
Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town

@Kurt If,if ,if ! What makes you think that one infected 10 other people. And speaking about NZ.Yo...(Read More)

Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island

Kurt I agree completely planes are less likely to spread Covid but the costs to run a 30-40% capacit...(Read More)

Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island

Kurt,there are no flights to Bangkok at the moment.So the only solution are buses or mini vans. Don&...(Read More)

Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town

Kurt, New Zealands vaccination rate is much lower than Phuket. We will see if their policy of locki...(Read More)

Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town

Yesterday, on 860+ 500= 1360 tested only. Total 18 positive tested. If each of them infected another...(Read More)

Smart card readers to check Thai domestic arrivals for outstanding arrest warrants

Many high ranking RTP top brass involved in handing out the devices. Why phone costs not published? ...(Read More)

Chinese test kits given green light

The testing kits are sold twice the price of what government paid to supplier. Where is the 100% pro...(Read More)

Police deny using live ammunition against demonstrators

A bullet is a great piece of evidence. Much of the time in a ballistic data bank the gun will be fou...(Read More)

Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island

Busses/Mini Van's stop several times during a 12-13 hrs journey at restaurant locations/toilets....(Read More)

Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island

@Christy Sweet, you are right. However, airport staff are there anyway and safe in behavior. Many Mi...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Phuket
PaintFX
Thai Residential

 