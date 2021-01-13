PHUKET XTRA - January 13 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Knife-wielding incident in Phuket Town ends safely |:| Phuket quarantine guests can roam around hotels |:| Four rescued after boat capsizes|:| Thailand Covid case rise by 157 today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 13 January 2021, 06:15PM
Well they could have made that easier to understand. The important take-away here is that if you'...(Read More)
Well wandering around the hotel mixing with others is a smart idea for a 'quarantine'. Basic...(Read More)
So many thought bubbles, so few visitors. Nothing will happen until the China desease is under contr...(Read More)
The 4 should be charged with "wreckless endangerment" for endangering the heroic rescuers....(Read More)
What for needs NCDC committee a sub committee? What is it that NCDC can not handle herself as we ha...(Read More)
One reason the UK was able to roll out vaccines so quickly (2.5 million doses in less than a month) ...(Read More)
By now the 'cocktail' has been analyzed (BP). This woman is a murderess. Should experience...(Read More)
This is how domestic tourism will save Phuket? By trying to force arrivals to use a complex raft of ...(Read More)
Not confident that 2nd wave will end this month. Long time Thailand did well controlling Covid-19. B...(Read More)
As the PEA always publish maps of areas that will be affected by power outage, so can Phuket Officia...(Read More)
