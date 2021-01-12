BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Four rescued after boat capsizes off Phuket

Four rescued after boat capsizes off Phuket

PHUKET: Four people – three men and a woman – were safely rescued after their boat capsized about seven nautical miles off Phuket while on a fishing excursion today (Jan 12), marine police said.

marineaccidents
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 12 January 2021, 05:28PM

One of four people rescued after their boat capsized in the sea off Phuket, left, talks to marine police after being brought to Nai Yang beach in Thalang district. Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran.

One of four people rescued after their boat capsized in the sea off Phuket, left, talks to marine police after being brought to Nai Yang beach in Thalang district. Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran.

Following the accident, a marine police rapid deployment unit set off on a rubber boat on a rescue mission, said Pol Lt Col Jeerayut Niyomdet, a Phuket marine police duty officer.

The police boat, accompanied by fishermen on two fishing boats, arrived at the spot where the boat capsized at 12:20pm and found the four people drifting in the sea. They were rescued safely and brought to the island at Nai Yang beach in tambon Sakhu, Thalang district, at 1pm.

All were declared safe and did not require hospitalisation.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The four were Chitsanu Rakrangsimansuk, 25, the boat operator, and three passengers: Vacharapong Sommut, 28, from Muang district of Kanchanaburi, along with Treesak Sermthip, 25 and Supakorn Iamjit, 25, both from Phuket.

The four said they set off on a 7-foot aluminium boat from a fishing boat landing on Nai Yang beach. About seven nautical miles from the shore, the boat was hit by a strong wave and capsized. All four aboard, wearing life jackets with mobile phones in sealed plastic bags, were thrown off the boat into the water. They were able to use the phones to call for help.

After less than an hour in the sea, the marine police arrived for the rescue.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Water supply outage to affect west and central Phuket
Phuket EOCs to enforce COVID measures for new arrivals
No extra quarantine in Phuket for foreigners exiting quarantine in Bangkok
Malaysia declares virus emergency, sparking anger
Woman arrested following ‘k-powdered milk’ drug cocktail deaths
Woman nabbed for noodle shop ‘snatch and run’ to pay drug debt
Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight
Gorillas at San Diego zoo test positive for COVID-19
Municipality keen to buy COVID vaccines with its own money
Government forms committee for vaccine rollout
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Should COVID casino ’law breakers’ get free medical treatment? Health Minister asks... || January 11
China says WHO coronavirus experts to visit from Thursday
Phuket Red Cross calls for blood donations as reserves run low
Electricity outage to affect Kalim
Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

 

Phuket community
No extra quarantine in Phuket for foreigners exiting quarantine in Bangkok

Hahaha ! Exactly as I said. Guess someone should shut up for a while now ! ...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

So if getting on a flight places an individual at risk of being infected why is everyone flying into...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

@ChrisWC You can either believe Mr. know it all better K. , or you book a flight , download the n...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

Trying to register a departure through the Phuget.go.th [sic] web site was futile, it requires usag...(Read More)

Municipality keen to buy COVID vaccines with its own money

Wow, very rich Khon Kaen Municipality. I am sure Officialdom there takes very well care of unemploye...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight

It is good to forbid alcohol in restaurants and close venues at midnight. Because after midnight on...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight

This sounds like the "entre" before the "main meal"! Start stocking up on the bo...(Read More)

Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

Was traveling from Phuket to a 'popular market' north of Phuket not a kind of unneeded trave...(Read More)

Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

Perhaps the green plated car was used that day privately? However, the driver for sure not has enoug...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

@Pascale. No 'BS'. Coming from 'red' area requests quarantine. A BKK ASQ certificate...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
K9 Point
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Benihana Phuket
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand

 