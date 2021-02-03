BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kingdom cases rise by 795 as Phuket arrivals don’t have to quarantine! || February 3

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kingdom cases rise by 795 as Phuket arrivals don’t have to quarantine! || February 3

PHUKET XTRA - February 3 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Sundance Film Fest honors Thai film |:| Peaks owner defends action |:| Phuket lifts quarantine for all provinces, except Samut Sakhon |:| Thailand Covid cases rise by 795 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 3 February 2021, 05:58PM

