Phuket lifts quarantine for all domestic arrivals, except Samut Sakhon

PHUKET: All arrivals in Phuket – except those from Samut Sakhon – are no longer required to observe a mandatory 14-day quarantine following an order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew today (Feb 2).

tourismCOVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 February 2021, 04:52PM

The notice issued today (Feb 2). Image: PR Dept

The announcement follows a meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday, with the new order published by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) this afternoon.

People arriving from Bangkok or the 75 provinces not including Samut Sakhon, according to the notice today, must:

  1. Install the Mor Chana app  
  2. Register their travel details on gophuget.com
  3. No need for quarantine

However, all arrivals must continually self-monitor for any signs of infection and follow all ’New Normal’ requirements, the order said.

People arriving from Samut Sakhon must:

  1. Install the Mor Chana app
  2. Register their travel details on gophuget.com
  3. Be tested for COVID-19 and followed up by staff at an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)
  4. Quarantine at home or at an Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel for 14 days
  5. Follow the disease control measures strictly

People arriving from Samut Sakhon on a short-term trip for the purpose of running a business or joining a meeting must present documents issued by their employers that outline the reason and necessity of their trip to the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for the area where the visitor is staying, noted the order.

They must also apply for permission to leave their accommodation by filing a request to their nearest EOC which clearly explains why, when and where they intend to go. Visitors should avoid going to communal areas or places where there is likely to be a crowded gathering of people, the order added.

The order noted that failure to comply with the order may be punished under Section 51 of Disease Control Act 2015, which incurs a fine of up to B20,000.

Those found breaching the order will also be charged under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations B.E. 2548 (2005), which invokes a penalty of up to two years imprisonment or up to B40,000 or both, the order warned.

The order was marked to remain in effect until further notice.

