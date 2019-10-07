PHUKET XTRA - October 7 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Judge shoots self in court |:| Six elephants drown in waterfall |:| Phuket Town tackles medical waste |:| Townhouse fire in Rassada |:| Facial recognition check-ins? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 7 October 2019, 06:03PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Yeah, just like if you're shot by a tiny little gun you've got a better chance of survival t...(Read More)
Thailand 4.0 I'm no expert, but if they're installing new high voltage lines why don'...(Read More)
Every comment below is correct. In reality, the primary purpose of all these "smart projects&qu...(Read More)
At this moment nothing supports the crystal ball looking of the prime minister. Thailand had high de...(Read More)
Pascal, it was a type error. Should read: "Were there police officers in that car?" Furthe...(Read More)
When do Phuket, Thailand, the World will hear about the outcome of the Phoenix disaster investigatio...(Read More)
65% occupancy.... like most figures probably exaggerated, as for the festival, like so many in Thail...(Read More)
Is it only me, or have others noticed, none of these "innovative" ideas, that arw to be ro...(Read More)
Tourism has greatly declined the last few years. It's not the Baht, or the sunken boat that ha...(Read More)
Few years ago with many millions budget Phuket installed Speed CCTV system, photographing speeding c...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.