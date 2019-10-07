Two dead, two injured in Phuket townhouse fire

PHUKET: Two women died and two more people were injured in a fire in a townhouse in Rassada early this morning (Oct 7).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 7 October 2019, 11:49AM

Two women, one 23 years old and the other 25, died in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Col Somkid Onchan of Phuket City Police, who was notified of the fire at 3:50am, identified the two women killed in the fire as Chiliporn Hemboot, 23 originally from Ratchaburi province in Central Thailand, and Ms Suphak Chantarat, 25, originally from Bueng Kan in the Northeast.

Two other people living the townhouse were identified as Phuket native Chumpon Jitwarin, 37, and Darin Panyaros, 27, originally from Bueng Kan. Both had already been taken to hospital for injuries sustained when they leapt from the upper floor to safety.

Police were told that Chumpon and Darin woke to the smell of thick smoke at about 3am, Col Somkid said in his report.

They woke Chiliporn and Suphak then jumped out of the townhouse from the upper floor, he wrote.

Somehow, Chiliporn and Suphak did not manage to escape the fire.

Forensic police have been called in to investigate the fire, Col Somkid noted.

Police have yet to give any explanation of what started the fire.