THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two dead, two injured in Phuket townhouse fire

Two dead, two injured in Phuket townhouse fire

PHUKET: Two women died and two more people were injured in a fire in a townhouse in Rassada early this morning (Oct 7).

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 7 October 2019, 11:49AM

Two women, one 23 years old and the other 25, died in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two women, one 23 years old and the other 25, died in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two women, one 23 years old and the other 25, died in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two women, one 23 years old and the other 25, died in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two women, one 23 years old and the other 25, died in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two women, one 23 years old and the other 25, died in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two women, one 23 years old and the other 25, died in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two women, one 23 years old and the other 25, died in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two women, one 23 years old and the other 25, died in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two women, one 23 years old and the other 25, died in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two women, one 23 years old and the other 25, died in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two women, one 23 years old and the other 25, died in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two women, one 23 years old and the other 25, died in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two women, one 23 years old and the other 25, died in the fire. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Col Somkid Onchan of Phuket City Police, who was notified of the fire at 3:50am, identified the two women killed in the fire as Chiliporn Hemboot, 23 originally from Ratchaburi province in Central Thailand, and Ms Suphak Chantarat, 25, originally from Bueng Kan in the Northeast.

Two other people living the townhouse were identified as Phuket native Chumpon Jitwarin, 37, and Darin Panyaros, 27, originally from Bueng Kan. Both had already been taken to hospital for injuries sustained when they leapt from the upper floor to safety.

Police were told that Chumpon and Darin woke to the smell of thick smoke at about 3am, Col Somkid said in his report.

They woke Chiliporn and Suphak then jumped out of the townhouse from the upper floor, he wrote.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Somehow, Chiliporn and Suphak did not manage to escape the fire.

Forensic police have been called in to investigate the fire, Col Somkid noted.

Police have yet to give any explanation of what started the fire.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket marks last day of Vegetarian Festival
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Judge shoots self in court! 6 elephants drown? Facial recognition check-in? || October 7
BCCT Business Briefing in Phuket to tackle work permits, TM28, TM30
Electricity outage to hit Kamala, Phuket Town
B10k reward offered to catch Phuket thief
Korean woman, 73, dies on Racha day trip
Phuket Town Mayor targets increasing volume of medical waste
Myanmar expands visa-on-arrival list
Electricity outage to hit Patong
Scaling the high-income ladder
First Sanlorenzo SL86 joins Phuket cruising fleet
Phuket launches initiative to become smarter and safer
Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall
Phuket Opinion: The Phuket Vegetarian Festival, a battle for spiritual authenticity
Angsana Convention and Exhibition Space unveiled

 

Phuket community
Unleashed: What are the most aggressive dog breeds?

Yeah, just like if you're shot by a tiny little gun you've got a better chance of survival t...(Read More)

Electricity outage to hit Patong

Thailand 4.0 I'm no expert, but if they're installing new high voltage lines why don'...(Read More)

Phuket launches initiative to become smarter and safer

Every comment below is correct. In reality, the primary purpose of all these "smart projects&qu...(Read More)

Scaling the high-income ladder

At this moment nothing supports the crystal ball looking of the prime minister. Thailand had high de...(Read More)

Three men escape serious injuries as car hits streetlamp, flips on bypass road

Pascal, it was a type error. Should read: "Were there police officers in that car?" Furthe...(Read More)

Testing Faith: Phuket Vegetarian Festival facing fall in tourism appeal

When do Phuket, Thailand, the World will hear about the outcome of the Phoenix disaster investigatio...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Phuket Vegetarian Festival, a battle for spiritual authenticity

65% occupancy.... like most figures probably exaggerated, as for the festival, like so many in Thail...(Read More)

Phuket launches initiative to become smarter and safer

Is it only me, or have others noticed, none of these "innovative" ideas, that arw to be ro...(Read More)

Testing Faith: Phuket Vegetarian Festival facing fall in tourism appeal

Tourism has greatly declined the last few years. It's not the Baht, or the sunken boat that ha...(Read More)

Phuket launches initiative to become smarter and safer

Few years ago with many millions budget Phuket installed Speed CCTV system, photographing speeding c...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show