BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Jail time for three ministers and more over 2014 Bangkok Shutdown protests! || February 25

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Jail time for three ministers and more over 2014 Bangkok Shutdown protests! || February 25

PHUKET XTRA - February 25 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket to receive 1st delivery of COVID vaccine |:| 3 Cabinet ministers OUT after jail sentences |:| Shot noodle vendor’s condition improves, bullet hit spine |:| TAT steps up vaccine passport policy Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 25 February 2021, 06:43PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police oppose bail for Bangla shooter
United Phuket domestic tourism campaign to hit the road
Thailand lifts VAT on visiting superyacht charters
Futsal team at centre of new virus cluster
Suthep among PDRC leaders jailed for ‘Shutdown Bangkok’ protests, current serving ministers sacked
Australia passes landmark law requiring tech firms to pay for news
Shot noodle vendor’s condition improves, bullet hit spine
Drug arrest lands 3.4kg of ice, 1,500 meth pills
Myanmar junta’s top diplomat in talks with Thailand, Indonesia
Vaccine rollout to start next Monday
Dept slams claims virus came from Thailand
Phuket to receive first delivery of COVID vaccine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1st batch of COVID vaccines arrive in Thailand! || February 24
Resort staff must stay on site during Phuket ‘villa quarantine’
Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting

 

Phuket community
Shot noodle vendor’s condition improves, bullet hit spine

When I saw that horrible video of the man being shot, I suddenly lost a ton of respect for the Thai ...(Read More)

Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

@JohnC- no comment about the Aussie PM being first in the queue? As for Kurt what the hek do submari...(Read More)

Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

The day before we red in PN the General PM would take the Chinese vaccine. Now he turns to a Europea...(Read More)

Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

Everything that violate/blocks democratic freedom by a 2015 (!) 'announcement' hurts. It ma...(Read More)

Vaccine rollout to start next Monday

@Phuket Gazette. How does one actually get in line to get jabbed if in a target group? Haven't...(Read More)

Phuket to receive first delivery of COVID vaccine

@Phuket Gazette. How does one actually get in line to get jabbed. Haven't seen a thing about t...(Read More)

Vaccine rollout to start next Monday

Well you se this 3 dirty maf.. people, playing whit this balding. Discussed how they playing whit th...(Read More)

Phuket to receive first delivery of COVID vaccine

Although Dr Chalermpong has very good intentions, I am a little bit worried about the nationality o...(Read More)

Phuket police officer faces attempted murder charge over Bangla shooting

A vase of flowers and a gift basket. Not a single word of RTP to take care of the financial care tak...(Read More)

Phuket retirees refused visa renewal for failing bank balance asked to apply for COVID visa

agogohome: Only one "ill informed" person originally and now you have joined him. If you r...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Benihana Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Dewa Phuket Resort
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 