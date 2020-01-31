PHUKET XTRA - January 31 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com WHO declares Coronavirus international emergency |:| Thais to be flown back from Wuhan |:| Escaped giraffe found dead in ditch |:| Truck driver runs after fatal accident |:| House urged to back torture, rights bill Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 31 January 2020, 05:36PM
