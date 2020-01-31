THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Driver loses control of motorbike, hit and killed by cement truck

Driver loses control of motorbike, hit and killed by cement truck

PHUKET: Wichit police confirmed to the Phuket News today (Jan 31) that they have yet to decide the fate of the truck driver involved in a fatal accident yesterday (Jan 30).

accidentsdeathtransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 31 January 2020, 12:59PM

Capt Chatree Chuwichian of Wichit Police inspects the cement truck that was involved in the fatal accident yesterday (Jan 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Chatree Chuwichian of Wichit Police inspects the cement truck that was involved in the fatal accident yesterday (Jan 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Raywat Phainiam, 27, was driving his cement truck on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit yesterday afternoon when he hit a man who had lost control of his motorbike, skidded to the edge of the road and was left lying with his upper body in the traffic lane.

Unsighted, Raywat’s vehicle collided with the man’s head, killing him instantly.

 The incident occurred in front of a vehicle repairs shop around 500m southbound of the Darasamut intersection on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit.

Capt Chatree Chuwichian of the Wichit police said that he was notified of the accident at 3:30pm and, on arrival at the scene, found the cement truck parked, causing a traffic jam. He confirmed the driver had abandoned his vehicle and was not at the scene.

“Near the back left wheel, we found the man’s body lying face down with fatal injuries to his head. There was a significant amount of blood on the ground,” commented Capt Chatree.

“Near the body was a red Honda MSX which later was collected as evidence and taken to Wichit Police.”

It was not confirmed whether the driver of the motorbike was wearing a crash helmet or not.

A female passenger was on the motorbike but only sustained slight injuries to her wrist during the fall and was taken to Dibuk Hospital.

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

Capt Chatree declined to give the identity or age of the dead man and injured woman.

Fled the scene

Police confirmed Raywat was not at the scene and it took an hour to find him after searching the local area. Raywat had fled the scene in shock, he told police.

“Raywat said he did not see the man while he was driving his truck,” said Capt Chatree.

“He heard a scream, stopped and exited the truck and saw the man’s body on the ground. Then he fled the scene.”

“A witness at the scene reported that the man riding the motorbike had lost control and fell at the edge of road. The truck, which the witness confirmed was driving slowly, ran into the man’s head, killing him instantly.”

He did confirm that at this stage the police have not yet decided which exact charge Raywat will face.

“We have to question the injured woman first, and then we will hopefully have a better understanding as to how the incident happened,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKEt XTRA: VIDEO: International emergency declared over virus! Escaped giraffe found dead? || January 31
New Leatherback turtle nest found in Phang Nga
Two people in UK test positive for coronavirus, 18 South Korean evacuees hospitalised after returning from Wuhan
Chalong’s Land & Houses Park experiences wastewater problems again
China to bring overseas Wuhan citizens back to virus-hit city
Local election date still not confirmed but PEC told to start planning
Two held for sharing fake news on coronavirus
Anutin urges Chinese visa chop, health of Thais ‘most important priority’
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
Three new tourists in Phuket suspected of carrying Wuhan virus under observation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Coronavirus vaccine could take a year? Patong Beach goers checked! || January 30
Stranded in Wuhan: foreigners raise call for help in virus epicentre
Electricity outage to hit Kata-Karon
Soi Dog urges against Krabi mass stray roundup after American boy, 7, attacked
Chinese coronavirus affecting Phuket tourism

 

Phuket community
Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Costa Smeralda-False alarm-People embarked already ! Panic everywhere now,included on this site.Hyst...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

When I see the smug face of this Governor while he denies/lies ( take your pick) that there is water...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

This virus is on track for ...being the most hyped-up, fear-mongiest ever. Yes, the elderly, young...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

...more people die from the common cold.......(Read More)

Thais in Wuhan living under shadow of deadly virus

K...What useful purposes would that serve? It's just a knee jerk reaction by other countries. Pe...(Read More)

Coronavirus outbreak possible in major tourist centres

Why the senseless comments? More people dies from the common cold or smoking related illness than th...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

What's with the senseless comments? More people from the common cold, or smoking related illness...(Read More)

Local election date still not confirmed but PEC told to start planning

Is it not more normal just to set a election date first, and than start preparations? The demand th...(Read More)

WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213

Russia closed border with China. Why is thai Government not closing the border with China? What is ...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Singapore confirmed having now 13 coronavirus patients....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020

 