PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Infected soldier triggers quarantine of nearly 2,000? Fisherman found days later! || July 14

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Infected soldier triggers quarantine of nearly 2,000? Fisherman found days later! || July 14

PHUKET XTRA - July 14 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Infected Egyptian soldier triggers quarantine of nearly 2,000? |:| Fisherman found dead at sea days later |:| Thailand suspends visits by diplomats, business reps |:| Model inmates may be tagged, released on probation Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 14 July 2020, 07:55PM

