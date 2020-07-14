Body of man swept off rocks found near Freedom Beach

PHUKET: Search teams this afternoon located and recovered the body of the Myanmar man who was swept off rocks by a large wave at Paradise beach on Sunday (July 12).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 July 2020, 04:34PM

Search and rescue workers bring the body ashore earlier today (July 14). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

The body of Ar So Toy, 32, was discovered near Freedom Beach, on the southern side of the headland separating Karon from Patong, at about 2:35pm, an officer from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Patong Municipality (DDPM-Patong) told The Phuket News.

Mr Ar So Toy was swept into the sea by a large wave while he was standing on rocks fishing with his friend, Way Yam U, also a Myanmar national, near Paradise Beach on the northern side of the headland late Sunday afternoon.

Rescue services were alerted and pulled Mr Way Yam U from the sea after about three hours of searching, but further search efforts failed to find Mr Ar So Toy.

The search continued late into Sunday night, and all day yesterday, and resumed this morning.

Joining the search efforts with DDPM-Patong officers.were Patong lifeguards, Phuket Marine Policeand Kusoldharm rescue workers.

Mr Ar So Toy’s body is being taken back to Patong Hospital, the DDPM-Patong officer said.