Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Body of man swept off rocks found near Freedom Beach

Body of man swept off rocks found near Freedom Beach

PHUKET: Search teams this afternoon located and recovered the body of the Myanmar man who was swept off rocks by a large wave at Paradise beach on Sunday (July 12).

marineSafetydeathMyanmar
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 July 2020, 04:34PM

Search and rescue workers bring the body ashore earlier today (July 14). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Search and rescue workers bring the body ashore earlier today (July 14). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

The body of Ar So Toy, 32, was discovered near Freedom Beach, on the southern side of the headland separating Karon from Patong, at about 2:35pm, an officer from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Patong Municipality (DDPM-Patong) told The Phuket News.

Mr Ar So Toy was swept into the sea by a large wave while he was standing on rocks fishing with his friend, Way Yam U, also a Myanmar national, near Paradise Beach on the northern side of the headland late Sunday afternoon.

Rescue services were alerted and pulled Mr Way Yam U from the sea after about three hours of searching, but further search efforts failed to find Mr Ar So Toy.

QSI International School Phuket

The search continued late into Sunday night, and all day yesterday, and resumed this morning.

Joining the search efforts with DDPM-Patong officers.were Patong lifeguards, Phuket Marine Policeand Kusoldharm rescue workers.

Mr Ar So Toy’s body is being taken back to Patong Hospital, the DDPM-Patong officer said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Prayut apologises for Rayong COVID scare, vows to step up measures
The Long Run: Concerns raised as Phuket welfare payments stop, unemployment hits highest on record
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Infected soldier triggers quarantine of nearly 2,000? Fisherman found days later! || July 14
Officials sink claims fishermen arriving from international waters allowed into Phuket unchecked
Britain set to back removal of Huawei from 5G
Visits by foreign diplomats, business reps suspended
Neighbour shot in dispute over teen son’s loud music
Meth floods back at end of lockdown
COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic found inside dead elephant! Corruption charges over condo project? || July 13
Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief
Family financial stress blamed for suicide
DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira
Search continues after man washed off rocks near Paradise Beach
COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

 

Phuket community
One in a million: All you need to know about winning the Thai Lottery

Hi sir I need to coming 16/7/2020 This game sure win number how can I find can help me please ...(Read More)

The Long Run: Concerns raised as Phuket welfare payments stop, unemployment hits highest on record

Mr Thanusak plead to Government didn't wake up Government for 1 month now. Hope the PEBA foreman...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

@ Paddy, well as the Thai Government health Covid-19 requirement now demands 14 days quarantine, tha...(Read More)

The Long Run: Concerns raised as Phuket welfare payments stop, unemployment hits highest on record

And as the businesses in the primary tourist sector fold so to will the secondaries (Anything supply...(Read More)

Visits by foreign diplomats, business reps suspended

After reading the whole article one only can say: what a mess! On paper all thai rules/doing/not do...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

The fly route Egypt --> China is shorter than the route Egypt -> Thailand -> China v.v. ...(Read More)

The Long Run: Concerns raised as Phuket welfare payments stop, unemployment hits highest on record

Chief Santi keeps the figures vague, simply because the Phuket Government has no idea how many thai ...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

Kurt... most people in ICUs had pre existing conditions related to diabetes, cardiovascular diseases...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

Great reporting, thank you for it!!...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

Sneaked out "to go shopping"? Better check the massage parlors in the area. ...(Read More)

 

Binomo
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 