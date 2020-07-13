Patong Surf Life Saving chief Somprasong Sangchart told The Phuket News that the search was suspended at midnight last night due to dangerous weather conditions.
The search resumed this morning, he said.
Mr Somprasong explained that two men – Myanmar nationals Ar So Toy and Way Yam U – went fishing together on rocks near Paradise Beach.
“A large wave rose up and swept the two Myanmar men into the water,” he said.
Thai national Sommai Panalai, 37, who was nearby, called for help, with Lt Col Salit Bootnongsaeng of the Patong Police informed of the incident at 3:30pm.
Rescue services, including Kusoldharm rescue workers and Patong lifeguards, arrived at the scene soon after 4pm and managed to safely recover Way Yam U from the water.
However, the search teams were unable to locate Mr Ar So Toy, Mr Somprasong explained.
Be the first to comment.