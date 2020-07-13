Search continues after man washed off rocks near Paradise Beach

PHUKET: Search teams this morning continued their efforts to find a Myanmar man who was washed into the sea while fishing on rocks near Paradise Beach, south of Patong, yesterday afternoon (July 12).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 13 July 2020, 10:26AM

Myanmar national Way Yam U was safely rescued, but his friend has yet to be found. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The men were fishing on rocks near Paradise Beach when a large wave washed them into the water. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for missing Myanmar national Ar So Toy continued this morning (July 13). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Patong Surf Life Saving chief Somprasong Sangchart told The Phuket News that the search was suspended at midnight last night due to dangerous weather conditions.

The search resumed this morning, he said.

Mr Somprasong explained that two men – Myanmar nationals Ar So Toy and Way Yam U – went fishing together on rocks near Paradise Beach.

“A large wave rose up and swept the two Myanmar men into the water,” he said.

Thai national Sommai Panalai, 37, who was nearby, called for help, with Lt Col Salit Bootnongsaeng of the Patong Police informed of the incident at 3:30pm.

Rescue services, including Kusoldharm rescue workers and Patong lifeguards, arrived at the scene soon after 4pm and managed to safely recover Way Yam U from the water.

However, the search teams were unable to locate Mr Ar So Toy, Mr Somprasong explained.