BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Search continues after man washed off rocks near Paradise Beach

Search continues after man washed off rocks near Paradise Beach

PHUKET: Search teams this morning continued their efforts to find a Myanmar man who was washed into the sea while fishing on rocks near Paradise Beach, south of Patong, yesterday afternoon (July 12).

weatheraccidentsmarineSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 13 July 2020, 10:26AM

The search for missing Myanmar national Ar So Toy continued this morning (July 13). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

The search for missing Myanmar national Ar So Toy continued this morning (July 13). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

The search for missing Myanmar national Ar So Toy continued this morning (July 13). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

The search for missing Myanmar national Ar So Toy continued this morning (July 13). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

The search for missing Myanmar national Ar So Toy continued this morning (July 13). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

The search for missing Myanmar national Ar So Toy continued this morning (July 13). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

The search for missing Myanmar national Ar So Toy continued this morning (July 13). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

The search for missing Myanmar national Ar So Toy continued this morning (July 13). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

The search for missing Myanmar national Ar So Toy continued this morning (July 13). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

The search for missing Myanmar national Ar So Toy continued this morning (July 13). Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

The men were fishing on rocks near Paradise Beach when a large wave washed them into the water. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The men were fishing on rocks near Paradise Beach when a large wave washed them into the water. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The men were fishing on rocks near Paradise Beach when a large wave washed them into the water. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The men were fishing on rocks near Paradise Beach when a large wave washed them into the water. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Myanmar national Way Yam U was safely rescued, but his friend has yet to be found. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Myanmar national Way Yam U was safely rescued, but his friend has yet to be found. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Patong Surf Life Saving chief Somprasong Sangchart told The Phuket News that the search was suspended at midnight last night due to dangerous weather conditions.

The search resumed this morning, he said.

Mr Somprasong explained that two men – Myanmar nationals Ar So Toy and Way Yam U – went fishing together on rocks near Paradise Beach.

“A large wave rose up and swept the two Myanmar men into the water,” he said.

CMI - Thailand

Thai national Sommai Panalai, 37, who was nearby, called for help, with Lt Col Salit Bootnongsaeng of the Patong Police informed of the incident at 3:30pm.

Rescue services, including Kusoldharm rescue workers and Patong lifeguards, arrived at the scene soon after 4pm and managed to safely recover Way Yam U from the water.

However, the search teams were unable to locate Mr Ar So Toy, Mr Somprasong explained.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Visits by foreign diplomats, business reps suspended
Neighbour shot in dispute over teen son’s loud music
Meth floods back at end of lockdown
COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic found inside dead elephant! Corruption charges over condo project? || July 13
Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief
Family financial stress blamed for suicide
DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira
COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’
Jumbo death spurs call to shun plastic bags
Phuket Opinion: Ghost of Phuket past rears its ugly head
Senior MPs visit Phuket to assess COVID fallout and hear resident’s requests
French bus driver dies after attack over mask-wearing rules
One dead, one injured as motorbike crashes into parked truck in Thalang
Thailand, US plot post-outbreak future

 

Phuket community
COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

"They were not asked to quarantine because they were coming for less than 14 days but they were...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

In my experience most people on Phuket have been wearing masks. But I am now in Khao Lak for a few d...(Read More)

COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

1. Nobody said anything about each person needing 2 doses. That would be unusual and you could argue...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

It is very much time to have Orbor Tor elections. The 6 years serving present 'Officials' in...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

WE know what happens if someone "pushes" too hard, they "disappear," or run for ...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

Aren't we missing something? Missing the reason why Egyptian soldiers were in Rayong, UAE, Pakis...(Read More)

COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

"3 Million are paper phantom doses.Meaning commission doses" OMG Kurt,what a load of rubbi...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

... The National security threat comes from within the highest Government level!......(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

How could 57 MP's file a request/complain that Mr. Sira with interfering with 'Officials'...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

And this is very good Fascinated... the people are simply sick and tired from wearing face masks at ...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
Binomo
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360

 