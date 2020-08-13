BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Indefinite flight ban! Two dead in latest bombing? Rainy Phuket! || August 13

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Indefinite flight ban! Two dead in latest bombing? Rainy Phuket! || August 13

PHUKET XTRA - August 13 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Indefinite international flight ban |:| 4-day weekend in September approved |:| Phuket wet weather forecast to continue |:| Two rangers dead in latest South Thailand bombing |:| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 13 August 2020, 06:45PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Four-day holiday announced for Sept  
Phuket wet weather forecast to continue
Patong hotels, beach chair operators move to change Phuket’s reputation as expensive
New status sought for Thai soup
Virus pushes Britain into record recession as Auckland locks down
No end in sight for flights ban
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Trash fire raises public health alarm! Resignation over Boss Red Bull! || August 12
Patong to host big bike event
Phuket honours Queen Sirikit’s Birthday
Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Russia claims first coronavirus vaccine as global cases top 20 million
Deputy AG who dropped Red Bull case quits
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thousands rally ’inappropriately’? Regulating food delivery apps! || August 11
Trash fire near Phuket Town raises public health, safety alarm
‘Phuket Tastival & Seafood Gastronomy’ event gets last-minute rejig

 

Phuket community
Missing Brit found safe

@K. "He was held at P.C. P.S.on July 28-29,then arraigned and taken to...." Kurt,learn ...(Read More)

Patong hotels, beach chair operators move to change Phuket’s reputation as expensive

How about getting to grip with the tuk tuks and taxis. Its the optimum time to sort them out and he&...(Read More)

Phuket wet weather forecast to continue

how about an update on the water storage in the dams?...(Read More)

No end in sight for flights ban

The maximum number of 500 passengers per day, does that includes the Thai with a repatriation flight...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

@Lalala As you still can't figure out a way to leave Thailand, I guess you have to eat your in...(Read More)

New status sought for Thai soup

One can't make it up. Hahaha. A very, very serious proposal at ministerial level: Giving a soup...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

@Kurt To clarify something for you: Those who can go to court on Monday,are only those who were cau...(Read More)

Patong to host big bike event

Party at Bangla Road? Wow! Let's hope there are in time enough entertaining ladies available tha...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

Dek, thx for underlining the difference. Thai arrested during weekend already in Court on Monday. Fo...(Read More)

Patong to host big bike event

Looks like the weather is not going to cooperate....(Read More)

 

Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
M Beach Club Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 