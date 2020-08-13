PHUKET XTRA - August 13 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Indefinite international flight ban |:| 4-day weekend in September approved |:| Phuket wet weather forecast to continue |:| Two rangers dead in latest South Thailand bombing |:| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 13 August 2020, 06:45PM
