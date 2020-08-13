Phuket wet weather forecast to continue

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is forecasting scattered thundershowers and heavy rain to continue across Phuket and other Andaman coast provinces through to next Tuesday (Aug 18).

weather

By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 August 2020, 01:19PM

Southwesterly winds are forecast and gusty from 15-35km/h, and waves are to average one metre in height, reaching up to two metres in thundershower areas.

Temperatures are forecast to range from minimums of 24-27°C up to maximums of 31-34°C, while humidity will remain high as clouds move across the region, with readings in Phuket today alone expecting to reach 94%.

The forecast comes after heavy rain fell across Phuket last night and this morning.

According to the TMD, Phuket airport yesterday had 59.7mm of rainfall and winds gusting up to 30km/h, while the Phuket Town area experienced 81.4mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period for Aug 12 and winds of up to 29.7km/h.