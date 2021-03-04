PHUKET XTRA - March 4 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Hundreds of sea urchins wash ashore Patong Beach |:| Songkran COVID measures considered |:| Military-linked Facebook accounts wiped |:| Police quiet on drunk cop case near the airport Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 4 March 2021, 06:13PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
if they think covid restrictions will be lifted after mass vaccinations they will be disappointed ac...(Read More)
Tbird, agree with your statement about the WHO, disagree about the link of Covid to China as Covid w...(Read More)
Myanmar army brutal leaders feel confident with having this kind of China as supporting umbrella in ...(Read More)
China/Myanmar same thinking about human rights ( Chinese concentration camps holding 1,5 million peo...(Read More)
I see many times vaccination scenes all over the world on international tv channels. Never, never s...(Read More)
Songkran are usually dangerous days outside your front door ( traffic). Now adding Covid-19 spreadin...(Read More)
Perhaps this Lt Col got his rank by 'ticketing'/promotion buying ( see article about it in B...(Read More)
In hospitals doctors usually ask patients before handing out a medicine prescription or they are med...(Read More)
Kurt, The WHO is a corrupt, unaccountable, gang of frauds. They should be completely defunded ....an...(Read More)
Reactions like this are not uncommon with these vaccinations and are easily 'treated' with r...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.