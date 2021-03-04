BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hundreds of sea urchins wash ashore Patong Beach! || March 4

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hundreds of sea urchins wash ashore Patong Beach! || March 4

PHUKET XTRA - March 4 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Hundreds of sea urchins wash ashore Patong Beach |:| Songkran COVID measures considered |:| Military-linked Facebook accounts wiped |:| Police quiet on drunk cop case near the airport Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 4 March 2021, 06:13PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

AirAsia ramps up Bangkok-Phuket flights to six a day
Police quiet on probe into officer attempting to flee scene of drunk-driving accident
Phuket’s Koh Maphrao highlighted for island community development
Five-car pile-up in Darasamut Underpass
UN says 38 dead in Myanmar’s ‘bloodiest’ day since coup
PM takes punt on Songkran
A Quick Introduction to Forex and Forex Brokers
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand looks into COVID passports to restart international travel!|| March 3
Hundreds of sea urchins wash ashore Patong Beach
Uighur author tells of imprisonment and China attacks
Patient recovers after adverse reaction to COVID vaccine
Wichit street shooting was over blocking traffic, reveal police
Food donations continue with 2.5 tonnes of rice handed over for Phuket families in need
Miss Universe Thailand gets chop as ambassador
Power outage to affect water supply in central, western Phuket

 

Phuket community
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand looks into COVID passports to restart international travel!|| March 3

if they think covid restrictions will be lifted after mass vaccinations they will be disappointed ac...(Read More)

Prayut orders study into COVID passports

Tbird, agree with your statement about the WHO, disagree about the link of Covid to China as Covid w...(Read More)

Uighur author tells of imprisonment and China attacks

Myanmar army brutal leaders feel confident with having this kind of China as supporting umbrella in ...(Read More)

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar’s ‘bloodiest’ day since coup

China/Myanmar same thinking about human rights ( Chinese concentration camps holding 1,5 million peo...(Read More)

Anutin gets first COVID jab

I see many times vaccination scenes all over the world on international tv channels. Never, never s...(Read More)

PM takes punt on Songkran

Songkran are usually dangerous days outside your front door ( traffic). Now adding Covid-19 spreadin...(Read More)

Wichit street shooting was over blocking traffic, reveal police

Perhaps this Lt Col got his rank by 'ticketing'/promotion buying ( see article about it in B...(Read More)

Patient recovers after adverse reaction to COVID vaccine

In hospitals doctors usually ask patients before handing out a medicine prescription or they are med...(Read More)

Prayut orders study into COVID passports

Kurt, The WHO is a corrupt, unaccountable, gang of frauds. They should be completely defunded ....an...(Read More)

Patient recovers after adverse reaction to COVID vaccine

Reactions like this are not uncommon with these vaccinations and are easily 'treated' with r...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
QSI Cooking 2021
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property

 