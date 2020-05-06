1- Thailand logs 1 new COVID case
MORE: Australian hotel GM is Phuket’s 3rd COVID death
PHUKET XTRA - May 6 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Aussie hotel GM 3rd COVID death in Phuket |:| Entry/Exit to Kamala restricted |:| School officials consider July reopening |:| Slain insurgents were ’wanted criminals’ Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 6 May 2020, 06:11PM
1- Thailand logs 1 new COVID case
MORE: Australian hotel GM is Phuket’s 3rd COVID death
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Phuket has to reset herself. Lesser inhabitants ( the out going Exodus of up to 100,000 Thai helps p...(Read More)
I was addressing a question from Geno at 12:35 May 5th, about going INTO Kamala FROM Surin/Bang Ta...(Read More)
Previous Phuket tourism template never will return as it was. A whole new way of traveling ( by plan...(Read More)
Wow ! Is there nothing Kurt isn't an expert on? SIA share price currently down 50% FYI and also...(Read More)
" you three nutcases were the reason why I joined the PN-forum..." Or in other words : A ...(Read More)
They're too expensive, simple as that. Passengers' number one concern is price and for every...(Read More)
Gerry T, the assistant of Dek, where is the notorious Pascale, secretary of the pink glasses Thai a...(Read More)
The present restricted alcohol sales hours, including all the bans throughout the year, are worth th...(Read More)
'Last chance' plan? Ok. So, now we wait for a business plan of Thai. They have to come up fa...(Read More)
As (more than?) 100,000 Thai are leaving Phuket, now is the chance for Government to implement a 100...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.