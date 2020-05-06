Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hotel GM 3rd COVID death in Phuket! Bloody insurgency continues! || May 6

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hotel GM 3rd COVID death in Phuket! Bloody insurgency continues! || May 6

PHUKET XTRA - May 6 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Aussie hotel GM 3rd COVID death in Phuket |:| Entry/Exit to Kamala restricted |:| School officials consider July reopening |:| Slain insurgents were ’wanted criminals’ Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 6 May 2020, 06:11PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials release details of island’s third COVID death
Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid
Kamala, Rawai to be affected by power outages
Australian hotel GM, 69, Phuket’s third death from COVID-19
Lack of transparent information presents challenge for regional journos
Trump urges US to reopen, British death toll hits 32,000
‘Last chance’ plan for THAI Airways, warns Prayut
Virus toll on economy could last nine months, says PM
Kamala ‘controls’ not a ‘lockdown’: tambon deputy chief
More arrests as people continue to break nightly curfew
Phuket exodus numbers hit 50,000 as Governor praises efforts to get Thais home
Stores threatened with closure after stampede to buy booze
Kamala under ‘lockdown’ for protection
Coronation Day ceremony kept a simple affair
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for third consecutive day

 

Phuket community
Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid

Phuket has to reset herself. Lesser inhabitants ( the out going Exodus of up to 100,000 Thai helps p...(Read More)

Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

I was addressing a question from Geno at 12:35 May 5th, about going INTO Kamala FROM Surin/Bang Ta...(Read More)

Patong business leader calls for urgent government humanitarian, business aid

Previous Phuket tourism template never will return as it was. A whole new way of traveling ( by plan...(Read More)

‘Last chance’ plan for THAI Airways, warns Prayut

Wow ! Is there nothing Kurt isn't an expert on? SIA share price currently down 50% FYI and also...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

" you three nutcases were the reason why I joined the PN-forum..." Or in other words : A ...(Read More)

‘Last chance’ plan for THAI Airways, warns Prayut

They're too expensive, simple as that. Passengers' number one concern is price and for every...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

Gerry T, the assistant of Dek, where is the notorious Pascale, secretary of the pink glasses Thai a...(Read More)

Vendors warned against selling alcohol outside of mandated hours

The present restricted alcohol sales hours, including all the bans throughout the year, are worth th...(Read More)

‘Last chance’ plan for THAI Airways, warns Prayut

'Last chance' plan? Ok. So, now we wait for a business plan of Thai. They have to come up fa...(Read More)

Phuket exodus numbers hit 50,000 as Governor praises efforts to get Thais home

As (more than?) 100,000 Thai are leaving Phuket, now is the chance for Government to implement a 100...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Seara Sports
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pavilions Home Video
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 