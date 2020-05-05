Kamala under ‘lockdown’ for protection

PHUKET: Residents in Kamala woke this morning (May 5) unable to leave the subdistrict on Phuket’s west coast with checkpoints set up on the major roads leading into and out of the beachside town.

Tuesday 5 May 2020, 02:56PM

residents may leave Kamala and return, but only with written permission, while no other people will be allowed to enter the subdistrict until at least May 15. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Seri Lapmak, Deputy Chief of the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), told The Phuket News that residents in Kamala may leave the subdistrict and return, but no other people will be allowed to enter the subdistrict.

“People in Kamala can leave the area and come back, but they must first get written permission from the village chief [Phu Yai Baan] or subdistrict chief [Kamnan], or other adminstrative officials [Kamala OrBorTor]” Mr Seri said.

The written permission is to prove the people exiting the area actually live in Kamala and will be allowed to return.

Major checkpoints have been set up on the coastal road at Nakalay, just north of Kalim, and at Laem Singh at the northern end of Kamala, Mr Seri confirmed.

“This is so that officials can prevent new people from coming into Kamala from other subdistricts,” he said.

“People must wear face masks at all times to protect themselves and others [from infection]. Also, all kinds of markets in Kamala are not allowed to re-open until May 15,” he added.

Mr Seri specifically did not use the word “lockdown”, but said the current ban, which was not in place yesterday, will remain in place until at least May 15.

Mr Seri also said that Kamala did not have any new confirmed cases of people infected with COVID-19.

According to the latest risk-area maps issued by the Phuket Provincial health Office (PPHO), Kamala is home to just two confirmed cases of people being infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and at last report had no "high-risk" patients.

As already confirmed by police in Cherng Talay, the road from Kamala to Cherng Talay remains closed, Mr Seri explained.

The road was closed after Cherng Talay Moo 3, which is on the border of Kamala and Cherng Talay, was ordered under lockdown quarantine after it was classified as a “red zone” risk area for the spread of COVID-19 last week.

“The checkpoint at Laem Singh will not let any unauthorised drivers through as it is on the border with Baan Bang Tao Moo 3. No unnecessary travel is allowed through that area,” Mr Seri said.

"We advise all drivers to please avoid using the Laem Singh road for now until May 15. Please go another way, which may take longer, but avoiding the ‘red zone’ is better," he said.

“We are working well together with local officials and volunteers. We are doing well to protect people in Kamala," he added.